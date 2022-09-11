Mercedes for production after mass layoffs – 09/09/2022

After the meeting held yesterday afternoon (8) by the ABC Metalworkers’ Union, in the parking lot of the Mercedes-Benz plant in São Bernardo, the automaker’s employees unanimously decided to stop production, for the afternoon and night shifts yesterday. , for today (8), tomorrow (10), in addition to those who might work on Sunday (11). Workers who perform activities through the home office are also dismissed until next week. Everyone will return to work on Monday (12). This decision was made after the automaker issued an internal bulletin on Tuesday, reporting that in December 1,400 temporary employees will not have their contracts renewed and another 2,200 will be impacted by outsourcing.

The union president, Moisés Selerges, evaluated the participation of workers in the assembly as good, which gathered around 6,000 people.





“It was positive because the workers showed unity, no matter if they are located or not in the areas that the automaker wants to negotiate. And this is essential for us to be able to go to the negotiation table supported by this unit”, he says.

The areas that will be affected by the layoffs are: tooling, maintenance, logistics, laboratories, manufacturing of axles and transmissions for medium-sized trucks.

A similar opinion was given by Sandro Vitoriano, coordinator of the workers’ representation at Mercedes. He states that “there is a very unpleasant, heavy climate of uncertainty, because it involves the workers’ dreams that may not come true”.

For Moisés, “the most important thing for workers is their job. When they feel threatened, it is natural for them to fear the future. Workers want things to be predictable, to have stability to carry out their projects”.

Regarding expectations for the negotiations after the meeting, Lucas Sanches, an employee of the company in the part of truck cabins, hopes that he has better luck now.

“I was already a Ford worker, I stayed there until the closing, my expectation is that the union will really pave the way for the workers. We know that what we are going through is not an easy time, it never is, but we have hope”.

The report questioned Mercedes about the financial impact of this stoppage for the company. The automaker only issued a note stating that “it is starting negotiations with the Metalworkers’ Union of ABC, to discuss the measures of its plan to transform the truck and bus operations in Brazil that impact its employees”, and that it will “do all possible efforts to reach a negotiated solution, always with transparency, respect for all those involved”.

Next Tuesday, a meeting between the parties should take place.