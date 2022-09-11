Minas Gerais, Bahia, DF and more: Find out which states can elect their governors in the 1st round

For victory to be possible, candidates must obtain more than 50% of valid votes in the first round.

Romeu Zema (Novo), Fátima Bezerra (PT) and Ratinho Júnior (PSD) can win state elections in the first round



At 2022 elections may be closed earlier than expected in some Brazilian states. This is what the most recent electoral polls point to, such as the Ipec Institute (ex-Ibope), released over the last month. According to the latest surveys, carried out in all regions of the country between the beginning of August and September, at least 13 candidates can be elected to state governments in the first round.. Pso that early victory is possible, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) determines that the contestants must reach 50% plus one of the valid votes, which exclude blank and null votes, traditionally considered in polls. With this scenario, just over 20 days before the elections, the website of Young pan prepared a survey of which states can decide their governors in a single vote next october 2. For this analysis, the report considered only the first places that, following the rules of the Electoral Justice, add the number of valid votes required by the legislation.

Among the competitors that appear with greater chances of winning in the first round, stand out ACM Neto (Brazil Union) and Helder Barbalho (MDB), which dispute the governments of Bahia and Pará, respectively. For them, the scenario is comfortable, with more than 30 points ahead of other opponents. Considering data from the latest Ipec polls, ACM Neto has 69% of support from the Bahian electorate, while Barbalho reaches 77% of the valid votes among the people of Pará, which easily guarantees victory in October 2. In other states, the scenario of candidates is also similar, although with a slightly less expressive advantage. In Acre, for example, Gladson Cameli (PP) has 55% of voting intentions; in the Holy Spirit, Renato Casagrande (PSB) reaches 62%; in Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (Brazil Union), at 60%; and in Mato Grosso, Mauro Mendes (União Brasil), to 72% of the valid votes. In Paraná and Rio Grande do Norte, the advantageous situation is also repeated for the current governors, with Junior mouse (PSD) and Fátima Bezerra (PT) leading the polls with 60% voter support.

Although with lower percentages, other States can also decide to continue or renew their governments in the first round. In the Federal District, for example, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) has 57% support among voters who will, in fact, vote on October 2nd. The current result guarantees his re-election in a single round, but the scenario could change, as the electoral campaign still continues for another 20 days. This one-off advantage in the DF is also repeated in Minas Gerais, where the current governor Romeo Zema (Novo) leads with 56% of the votes, but sees Alexandre Kalil (PSD), who counts on the electoral strength of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), gaining muscle in the race to Tiradentes Palace. The states of Piauí, Roraima and Tocantins close the list of 13 governments with chances, albeit small, of victory in the first round. in order, Silvio Mendes (União Brasil) has 51% of the valid votes, Antonio Denarium (PP), 52%, and Wanderlei Barbosa (Republicans), also 52%.