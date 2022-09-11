Monkey escapes from zoo, returns to ask for coat and wins bike ride

posted on 09/09/2022 09:35 / updated on 09/09/2022 19:59



Giving a break from the war news about kharkiv, one of the biggest Ukrainian cities, the city recorded an unusual and cute scene on Tuesday (6/9). A chimpanzee escaped from the zoo and was seen wandering the city streets.

However, when it started to rain, she looked for one of the zoo workers who offered her a coat to protect herself. After putting on the clothes, the animal still asked the trainer for a hug.

In the video, it is still recorded that the employees took the chimpanzee back to the enclosure on a bicycle.

#Ukraine In Kharkiv, a chimpanzee escaped from a zoo. It was walking around the city while zoo employees tried to convince it to return. Suddenly it started to rain, and the ape ran to a zoo employee for a jacket and then agreed to return to the zoo. pic.twitter.com/4AGiAHw1wf — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 6, 2022

According to the zoo, Chi-Chi was taken from the Feldman Ecopark, which is also in Kharkiv, where she was before, due to the bombings, and taken to the Kharkiv Zoo. At least 100 animals from the Feldman Ecopark died in the Ukrainian war. In addition, according to the reserve’s management, six people who volunteered to remove the animals also died.

THE NBC News, Victoria Kozyreva, one of the zoo’s caretakers, said she sat in the park with the chimpanzee in an attempt to convince her to come home. “Chimpanzees are highly intellectual creatures, it wasn’t difficult for her to break the fence and get out. After I heard she was gone, I followed her to the square and started talking to her,” she said.