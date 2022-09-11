Mother returns home after 1 year hospitalized for Covid and son does not recognize her

After spending a year in the hospital due to Covid-19, Jazmin Kirkland, 34, was not recognized by her own son when she returned home. The situation happened in Texas, in the United States.

The boy is the youngest of their three children. The child was very small when the mother needed to be hospitalized. She even spent 188 days hooked up to ECMO, a machine that replaces the functions of the heart and lungs outside the body, while the organs recover.



“He was 1 year old when I went to the hospital and he thinks the hospital is ‘Mommy’s house. He was confused. He didn’t recognize me because I wasn’t in my pajamas or wearing the hospital gown,” Jazmin said in an interview with Good Morning America.

The family was on vacation in August 2021 in South Carolina when Jazmin, her husband and two of their youngest children tested positive for Covid-19.

While the others had no strong symptoms, Jazmin was the one who suffered from the virus, having difficulty breathing and needing to go to the emergency room.

Always healthy throughout life, she had no comorbidities.

“I started praying and said, ‘God, please don’t let me die… Just let me wake up. Let me be here with my kids and my husband.’ I texted my husband and said, ‘I I love you. I promise I will keep fighting,'” she said.

Jazmin was in a coma until November 2021 and doctors considered a lung transplant for her, but feared that the body would reject the new organ. When she was on ECMO, however, she started to have signs of improvement in her lungs. In March, it was disconnected from the machine for the first time, and disconnected from the fan in July.

Jazmin needed physical therapy to relearn simple things like eating and walking. “I still say to this day that nurses and therapists are not paid enough because it was too intense,” said husband Kody Kirkland, who had to split between staying with his wife and caring for their three children.

“Even our doctors joke about it, saying how he went out of his way to give me everything I needed while he was here,” Jazmin said. “We all say that if it weren’t for that, I wouldn’t be here,” he added.

Now at home, Jazmin continues to recover and still needs oxygen and physical therapy. “Thanks don’t seem to be enough, because so many people have helped and done a lot for us,” she said. “This is very important for me to thank everyone who was here for us and showed us how much they loved us, who went out of their way to help.”