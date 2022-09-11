Moto G200 with Snapdragon 888+ and 144 Hz screen on sale at R$ 2249 – All in Technology

Need a smartphone that performs any task with great fluidity? The Motorola Moto G200 is an excellent recommendation, after all it has great hardware, a high refresh rate screen and a good camera setup. And today, it’s on a special sale at R$ 2249 in cash or R$ 2499 in up to 10 interest-free installments.

About its features, the Moto G200 has a powerful Snapdragon 888+ chip combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space. As a result, it delivers high performance in games and any other smartphone task. In addition, it supports state-of-the-art 5G networks and includes a 5,000mAh battery that delivers several hours of use on just one charge.

See too:

In terms of construction, Motorola has added a 6.8-inch LCD display that offers FHD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it has more highlights like a 108MP main camera, desktop mode and NFC support.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.8-inch IPS LCD, 2460 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10

6.8-inch IPS LCD, 2460 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB

128GB or 256GB Back camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.9) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 119°) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

108 MP (Main, f/1.9) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 119°) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 16 MP (f/2.2)

16 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging

5,000mAh with 33W fast charging Connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2

5G, WiFi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint reader, mono sound with Dolby Atmos, P2 connector, Ready For desktop mode

Side-mounted fingerprint reader, mono sound with Dolby Atmos, P2 connector, Ready For desktop mode Operational system: Android 11.

With the best price today, the Moto G200 is great value for money in Brazil:

WARNING: Promotion was tested at the time of publication, but may expire at any time without notice. To receive promotions as soon as she leaves directly on WhatsApp or Telegram, join our offer groups:

WhatsApp group

Telegram Group