Motorola Edge 30 Pro with powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is cheap – All in Technology

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a good option for those who want a top without spending so much. After all, it brings advanced hardware, high quality screen and good camera setup. And today, it reaches its lowest historical price at R$3,329 in cash or R$3,699 in installments.

Speaking of features, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is equipped with the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Very agile, this processor can handle any task on the smartphone. In addition, the hardware still comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space.

Under construction, the device also pleases with its 6.7″ FHD+ OLED display that supports 144 Hz refresh rate. There’s also a triple rear camera setup (50MP + 50MP + 2MP), a super 60MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68w fast charging.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 576 Hz touch sampling, HDR10+, 10-bit

6.7-inch AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 576 Hz touch sampling, HDR10+, 10-bit Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 12 GB LPDDR5

12 GB LPDDR5 Internal storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1

256 GB UFS 3.1 Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.9, OIS) + 50 MP (Ultrawide and Macro, f/2.2, 114°) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

50 MP (Main, f/1.9, OIS) + 50 MP (Ultrawide and Macro, f/2.2, 114°) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 60 MP (f/2.2)

60 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 4,800 mAh with 68W fast charging

4,800 mAh with 68W fast charging Others: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, fingerprint reader on the side, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos, PC Ready For desktop mode and wired and wireless TV

5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, fingerprint reader on the side, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos, PC Ready For desktop mode and wired and wireless TV Operational system: Android 12.

At a great offer, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a great choice for its price range:

