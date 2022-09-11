MP points out that Allan Turnowski had a plan to harm political opponents, such as Eduardo Paes and Felipe Santa Cruz | Rio de Janeiro

According to the complaint presented to the Justice, in 2021 the former head of the Civil Police of RJ planned to establish a investigation without justification that could jeopardize an eventual candidacy of Eduardo Paes to the State Government.

Also according to the MP, the plan had the participation of delegate Maurício Demétrio, arrested in 2021. The complaint indicates that the duo were talking about an inquiry that could affect the mayor of Rio and the former president of the OAB, Felipe Santa Cruzboth political opponents of Turnowski.

Investigation and forged crime

Investigators located messages exchanged between the two delegates. In the conversation, Demétrio forwards to his colleague an article from Jornal O Globo indicating the possible candidacies of Paes and Santa Cruz.

Then Turnowsky replies that the two would lose the elections and he and Demetrius should just keep the job.

Also according to the document, Demétrio cites the inquiry in the 5th DP that could reach the candidates. Turnowsky replies that they should wait for the investigation to go ahead, but that he would look into it. Then, Demetrius suggests the Consumer Police, headed by him.

“The conversation indicates that after Maurício submitted an article indicating the possible candidacy of those mentioned, Allan replied that they would lose the elections and that, for that, “we just keep our work””, highlights the complaint of the MP.

In addition to trying to manipulate the work of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro to achieve his personal goals, Demétrio is also investigated for trying to forge a crime to arrest Eduardo Paes. According to the MP, the case took place in November 2020, on the eve of the second round of the election for Mayor of Rio.

Paes calls the group a ‘mafia’

Upon learning of the content of the MP’s complaint that cites a possible illegal scheme to harm his political life, Mayor Eduardo Paes analyzed that the attacks are not isolated cases. According to him, there is a mafia scheme that counts with the help of the State.

“This same mafia scheme with the help of the state, with state agents, tried to forge a flagrant against me. They invented a crime. And then in 2021, I’m already mayor, also looking at the 2022 electoral process, he’s already trying the same thing. facts that are the state being used, the state machine, to politically harm the opponent. This is authoritarianism. This is mafia. This is an attempt against democracy and this is unacceptable”, commented Eduardo Paes.

In the opinion of the mayor of Rio, governor Cláudio Castro should act against this practice.

“It’s not possible that Governor Cláudio Castro participated in all these episodes, he has nothing to do. I’m not just referring to statements that he had no involvement. They are public agents of the state of RJ acting to politically harm a politician from the State of Rio de Janeiro. our state. This is unacceptable,” added Paes.

Castro defends investigation

Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) declined to comment on the new allegations involving political opponents. However, Castro said the case should be investigated.

“I don’t think I have to say anything. It’s the Justice who have to talk. I think it really has to be investigated. Any eavesdropping, anything that gets caught has to be investigated. I think the mayor has to demand that from the Justice and the Public Prosecutor’s Office. I still haven’t applied for a judge to have to talk about justice matters”, commented Castro.

Earlier, the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice decided to keep Allan Turnowski in prison. The decision took place during the custody hearing in Benfica, in the North Zone. Then, the former head of the Civil Police was taken to the Constantino Cokotos Prison, in Niterói.

