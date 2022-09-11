Multishow cuts broadcast of Avril Lavigne’s concert at Rock in Rio

Multishow viewers were negatively surprised while following Avril Lavigne’s concert at Rock in Rio, on Friday night (9/9). The broadcast of the presentation was interrupted before the end.

The show was cut, without any warning, during the song I’m With You and gave way to the band Fall Out Boy, who performed on the Mundo stage. Avril Lavigne was on the Sunset stage.

Sunset Stage attraction, it will be the Canadian singer's first time at the festival, something that was long awaited by fans

And speaking of Avril Lavigne’s presentation, sources from the LeoDias column who were at the festival complained about the sound volume, which was too low.

