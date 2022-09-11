Multishow cuts broadcast of Avril Lavigne’s concert at Rock in Rio

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Multishow cuts broadcast of Avril Lavigne’s concert at Rock in Rio 2 Views

Multishow viewers were negatively surprised while following Avril Lavigne’s concert at Rock in Rio, on Friday night (9/9). The broadcast of the presentation was interrupted before the end.

The show was cut, without any warning, during the song I’m With You and gave way to the band Fall Out Boy, who performed on the Mundo stage. Avril Lavigne was on the Sunset stage.

Avril Lavigne, in a photo for InstagramAvril-Lavigne-show-Birosca

Singer Avril LavigneReproduction / Instagram

The singer Avril Lavigne during a performance on stage - Metrópoles****Photo-Avril Lavigne

Sunset Stage attraction, it will be the Canadian singer’s first time at the festival, something that was long awaited by fansChung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
Avril Lavigne in black tulle ruffle dress on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammysphoto-avril-lavigne-on-the-red-carpet-grammy-2022-03042022

The singer has shows scheduled for São Paulo and Rio de JaneiroAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Avril Lavigne

However, the local press office denied that the information is true.Getty Images

Metrópoles 2 partner advertising
Avril Lavigne

Avril LavigneGetty Images

0

And speaking of Avril Lavigne’s presentation, sources from the LeoDias column who were at the festival complained about the sound volume, which was too low.

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the universe of famous and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Gilsons leads choruses in favor of Lula and against Bolsonaro

The band Gilsons, formed by family members of Gilberto Gil, led a choir for the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved