Murilo “gives in” Palmeiras goal to Zé Rafael, who dedicates it to Raphael Veiga | palm trees

In the first game after being eliminated from the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras beat Juventude by 2-1, at Allianz Parque, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. At the end of the match, Zé ​​Rafael, scorer of the second goal, and Murilo commented on the importance of the result.

– Happy to win again, we needed to give an immediate answer to our fans. We came from a hard defeat, which we did not expect. It’s part of football. We have 12 more finals to play, and we remain firm, strong and focused on this last tournament we have left – commented Zé Rafael.

Murilo agrees to give a goal to Zé Rafael, who says: “We needed to give an immediate answer”

Zé Rafael and Murilo were involved in the goal that secured Palmeiras’ victory. After a corner hit by Scarpa, Zé Rafael headed in the first post and, before swinging the nets, the ball deflected in Murilo. The defender and the midfielder answered who the goal was.

– The goal is mine, if he wants to steal, he’s slutty, he didn’t even see the ball (laughs). I headed, the ball ended up deflecting him – said the Palmeiras midfielder.

– In my word, the goal was from Zé, he who made the move. I only took one sweep, and the goal was his – completed Murilo.

The official summary of the match, filled in by the referee, gave the goal to Zé Rafael.

Zé Rafael celebrates Palmeiras' goal against Juventude

In addition, Palmeiras’ number 8 dedicated the winning goal to Raphael Veiga, who underwent surgery this Saturday afternoon and should no longer play this season.

– I wanted to dedicate this victory to Veiga. I think he is following up at the hospital, he had the surgery today. I hope he is well, that everything went well, that he comes back as soon as possible to help us. May he have a very good and healthy recovery – commented Zé Rafael.

Best moments: Palmeiras 2 x 1 Juventude, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão 2022

With a full week, Palmeiras is getting ready to face Santos next Sunday, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão, in another home match.

– It was good for us to gain confidence. It is to remain focused for the next game and continue well in the lead – concluded defender Murilo.

