Muse of ‘good drinks’, Luísa Marilac is hospitalized in serious condition and undergoes surgery

The muse of the “good drinks” meme Luisa Marilacwas rushed to the hospital this Friday (9) and in a serious condition after suffering a generalized inflammation due to the Irregular use of breast implants and other materials that are highly harmful to the human body.

Friends close to the writer and activist told the LeoDias column that she underwent emergency surgery for the immediate removal of the silicone and the allergic product that was in her body and that almost took her to death.

Luisa is under the care of Dr. Thiago Marra, a reference in the field of plastic surgery in the country. In total, she had already had about eleven repair procedures in the last few months.

Complications and the first warnings came in May, when Luísa began to feel sick and felt severe pain in the region.

Part of the material that Luísa Marilac has in her body was placed many years ago, when information about the risks of the product was still scarce, friends would have said. Since the case got worse, she stopped creating content on the internet in order to take care of her health.

On social media, Luísa’s sister, Alice, recorded a video explaining the procedures to which the influencer is being subjected. In the end, she “asked for prayers for sisterwhich is not very well”.