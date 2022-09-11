NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (09/03 to 09/09/2022)

A selection of the most recent photos published on the website Astronomy Picture of the Day it is quite diverse. This week’s featured images bring together fascinating records of nebulae and even a fascinating and rare optical phenomenon that recently occurred in China.

Another image is a commemorative poster, which celebrates the long journey of the twin Voyager probes. And of course the photos captured by the James Webb Space Telescope could not be left out, also appearing here.

Check out:

Saturday (03) — Transit of the International Space Station

International Space Station photographed during a transit of the Sun and Moon (Image: Reproduction/Wang Letian (Eyes at Night), Jin Ma (Beijing Planetarium)

The International Space Station (ISS) was photographed as it crossed the disk of the Moon in Shunyu District, China, on a beautiful morning in late August. A short time later, in the district of Fengtai, about 40 km from where the lunar transit (name given when one object passes in front of another) was observed, another astrophotographer took the opportunity to photograph the orbital laboratory passing in front of the Sun.

The solar transit occurred just 29 seconds after the lunar one, and the photos of both appear combined in these panels, formed by video frames captured at both locations. The photos were taken with different equipment, but were digitally adjusted to show the Sun and Moon at the same scale, with the station following an almost linear trajectory in the photos.

Photographing the orbiting laboratory is not easy, because the ISS completes a revolution around the Earth every 90 minutes, traveling at about 28,000 km/h. It is possible to observe it (even with the naked eye!) because the station reflects sunlight, but for it to be visible, it needs to be 40º or more above the horizon.

Sunday (04) — Milky Way on the coast

Milky Way and bioluminescence photographed at Creek Beach, in the United States (Image: Reproduction/Rudy Montoya)

If you were enjoying an evening stroll on this beach, you could check out your footprints in the sand glowing with a bluish light. This phenomenon is known as “bioluminescence”, and it occurs through chemical reactions capable of producing light inside the body of some organisms, such as bacteria, algae, starfish and other living beings.

The rocky structure in the center of the photo is a volcanic formation, which appears accompanied by a thin layer of fog, scattering the light from the horizon. The rays of light on the left side come from the headlights of cars on a nearby road, and the lighting on the right comes from a fishing boat.

All these elements are accompanied by the band of the Milky Way, which almost seems to be born from the rocky structure. If you have a telescope in hand and you are in a place with low light pollution, you can observe about 6 thousand stars of our galaxy in the sky. There are millions more of them, many of which cannot be seen because they are too far away, or blocked by dust.

Monday (05) — Carina Nebula by James Webb

Carina Nebula photographed by the James Webb telescope (Image: Reproduction/NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

How about exploring the Cosmic Cliffs of NGC 3324, a star-forming region in the Carina nebula? This photo was captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument on the James Webb telescope and reveals different stellar nurseries and even individual stars that would not appear if observed in visible light.

This region was excavated from the interior of the nebula by intense ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds, emitted by extremely massive, young and hot stars, present in an area above the one shown in the photo. The process of “cosmic carving” happens by the slow erosion that occurs in the walls of the nebula; Yet

Observations of NGC 3324 with the James Webb telescope represent an important opportunity for astronomers to better understand star formation processes. In addition, the new observatory may also reveal how star formation affects the evolution of large clouds of gas and dust.

Tuesday (06) — Iridescent Cloud

Iridescent cloud photographed in Yunnan province, China (Image: Reproduction/Jiaqi Sun (孙嘉琪)

Have you ever thought about looking at the sky and observing a colorful cloud accompanied by a dark one? Well, this curious combination occurred in Pu’er, China. The colored cloud is pileus-type, which means it is a small, horizontal lenticular cloud over a cumulus-type cloud. They usually don’t last very long, because they are absorbed by the main cloud below them.

The colorful glow makes it an iridescent cloud, the result of a relatively rare optical phenomenon: the tiny droplets inside it scatter light, causing the colorful effect you’ve seen. If the cloud particles are similar in size and dispersed over a large region, the iridescence effect can occur in the form of a bright corona, with one or more rings.

In addition to the pileus cloud, the photo also shows a cumulus cloud, which indicates that the lower cloud was expanding. Therefore, it would be important for the photographer to have an umbrella close by, as this cloud could give rise to a storm.

Wednesday (7) — Tarantula Nebula

The Tarantula Nebula, an important object of study on star formation processes (Image: Reproduction/NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team)

Here is the Tarantula Nebula, the largest and brightest region of star formation in the Local Group, formed by the galaxies closest to the Milky Way. The nickname refers to the appearance of the nebula, which resembles a tarantula’s lair covered by its web. In the photo, the nebula appears observed by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument, from the James Webb telescope, which highlights some amazing features of it.

One is the cavity in the center of the image, the result of radiation from a massive star cluster of young stars, which appear blue. The light emitted by the stars there erodes the nebula’s matter, and only the densest regions of it resist the action of the strong stellar winds emitted there. This process forms stellar pillars which, within them, contain protostars.

This “cosmic spider” is of interest to astronomers because of its chemical composition, similar to that of the large star-forming regions in the early universe, when it was a few billion years old and was forming stars at full throttle. So, in addition to the Tarantula Nebula being an excellent example of what happened in the past, it can reveal as yet unknown star formation processes.

Thursday (08) — North America and Pelican Nebula

The North American Nebula and the Pelican Nebula appear together in this photo (Image: Reproduction/Frank Sackenheim)

Do the shapes on the left side of this photo look familiar? If so, it’s because they belong to the nebula NGC 7000, better known as the “North America Nebula” because of its shape. This region is an emission nebula filled with glowing hydrogen gas, ionized by light from hot stars enveloped in the nebula. As it has low surface gloss, it is difficult to observe with the naked eye.

On the right side is the nebula IC 5070. As with NGC 7000, this other emission nebula is better known by the popular nickname “Pelican Nebula”, also inspired by its shape. It is close to the star Deneb and is widely studied, as it harbors star formation processes and gas clouds in constant evolution.

Both nebulae are nearly 1,500 light-years apart and form part of a single star-forming region. The glow of atomic hydrogen and oxygen gas coming from them was highlighted in this image, which combined a series of short-band photos. Both can be observed through simple optical equipment, such as binoculars.

Friday (09) — 45 years of the Voyager probes

Poster commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Voyager mission (Image: Reproduction/NASA, JPL-Caltech, Voyager)

On August 20, 1977, NASA launched the Voyager 2 spacecraft; on the 5th of September, it was Voyager 1’s turn to go into space. Since then, the twin probes have been exploring regions in space where no other object of human origin has ever been: in August 2012, Voyager 1 made its historic entry into interstellar space, a feat repeated by Voyager 2 in 2018.

The poster above is part of a series of commemorative images, published on the 40th anniversary of the mission’s launch. The tribute is more than fair: after all, even with more than four decades of space exploration, both still have some scientific instruments in operation and continue to send scientific data from their surroundings through the Deep Space Network.

However, both are powered by finite nuclear energy sources, which already signal low levels, and software and hardware failures are occurring. These anomalies are already expected by the mission team, which managed to bypass some of them and disable some of the subsystems of the ships, so that they can work longer.

