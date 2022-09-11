NASA Updates 3D Website with New Solar System Discoveries; browse

NASA this week launched a new version of the “Eyes on the Solar System” website –

a 3D visualization tool that allows you to take a virtual and interactive tour of our planetary system.

The simulator is free and runs directly in the internet browser. With the update, the space agency made improvements to the controls — to offer improved navigation — as well as adding more information with the latest findings about the Solar System.

The tool presents a real-time view of the position of planets, moons, comets and asteroids, as well as the various NASA missions that are traveling through the Solar System.

In all, 126 space missions – past and present – ​​are available in the tool, such as Juno, orbiting Jupiter; OSIRIS-REx, returning to Earth with samples from asteroid Bennu; or the Parker Solar Probe, which studies the Sun.

NASA tool allows you to travel in space and time

The site also allows you to go forward in time – to the past or future –, tracking celestial bodies and spacecraft from the year 1949 to 2049.

It is possible, for example, to see the position of the planets at the time of their birth or to simulate the impact of the DART spacecraft on the asteroid Dimorphos – scheduled to occur on the 26th of September.

In addition to the 3D view, panels with extra information about celestial bodies and space missions are also available, including special boxes on the journey of the two Voyager probes through the Solar System or curiosities about Enceladus – the icy moon of Saturn.

The “Eyes on the Solar System” software was developed by NASA’s JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) and can be accessed clicking here. Below, you can see a video with a demonstration of using the tool: