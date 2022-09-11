Nate Diaz ‘has fun’ and submits Tony Ferguson in possible farewell fight at UFC 279

The likely farewell fight Nate Diaz was marked by the athlete’s fun in the octagon. In the main duel UFC 279an event held this Saturday (10), the ‘bad boy’ joked, pretended to be tired, pretended to give up the fight and, even so, overcame Tony Ferguson with a submission via guillotine in the fourth round. The duel was valid for the welterweight division (up to 77kg.).

With 27 fights in the Octagon, Nate must close his stint in the organization. The ‘bad boy’, who won ‘The Ultimate Fighter 5’, saw his contract expire and now has a record of 21 triumphs and 13 setbacks in his career.

Ferguson, meanwhile, suffers his fifth straight setback. Debuting in the new category, ‘El Cucuy’ has a record of 25 positive and eight negative results.

The fight

The first initiative was with Ferguson, who applied a round elbow to Diaz. ‘El Cucuy‘ continued marching forward and kicked his rival’s thigh, who was already changing bases. Tony blocked a kick and landed a blow, but saw his shin bleed profusely. The fight continued in the striking, with both veterans having good and balanced moments.

The second round maintained the initial intensity, with Ferguson taking the center of the cage and being counter-punched by Diaz. The former interim lightweight champion (up to 70.3kg.) landed a cross, but was surprised by a punch from his rival and had his eyebrow cut.

Nate Diaz came back in the third round to put on a show. The ‘bad boy’ let his guard down, joked, put his hands on the fence, threatened to stop fighting and slapped Tony Fergusonwho got on the wave and also got on the wave and played in the octagon.

UFC 279 results

MAIN CARD (23:00 GMT)

Welterweight (up to 77kg.): Nate Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson by submission (guillotine) at 2:53 of R4

Married weight (up to 81.6kg.): Khamzat Chimaev defeated Kevin Holland by submission (hand triangle) at 2m13s of R1

Welterweight (up to 77kg.): Daniel Rodriguez defeated Li Jingliang in the judges’ split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Rooster weight (up to 62.1 kg.): Irene Aldana defeated Macy Chiasson by TKO (pedaling) at 2m21s of R3

Light heavyweight (up to 93kg.): Johnny Walker defeated Ion Cutelaba by submission (rear naked choke) at 1:37 of R1

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time)

Featherweight (65.7kg.):

Married weight (up to 100kg.): Jailton Malhadinho defeated Anton Turkalj by submission (rear naked choke) at 4:27 of R1

Middleweight (up to 83.9kg.): Denis Tiuliulin defeated Jamie Pickett by TKO (punches) at 4:52 of R2

Heavy weight (up to 120.2kg.): Chris Barnett defeated Jake Collier by TKO (punches) at 2m24s of R2

Featherweight (65.7kg.): Norma Dumont defeated Danyelle Wolf by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27-30-26)

Bantamweight (up to 62.1kg.): Heili Alateng defeated Chad Anheliger by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Straw weight (up to 52.1 kg.): Elise Reed defeated Melissa Martinez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Welterweight (up to 77kg.): Yohann Lainesse defeated Darian Weeks in the judges’ split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)