New career super desired by the best companies has high salaries

Generating profit is no longer the only goal of companies. The bet is on an entire ecosystem that works, in order to guarantee growth while taking care of people and the environment. A new career becomes even more necessary at the present time: it is the ESGwhich stands for Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance.

More people are finding out about this new opportunity in the market and investing in training. Large companies in Brazil and the world bet on these professionals, so essential for business. It is the search for brands like Ambev, Itaú and Natura.

New career required: ESG!

The goal of ESG professionals is to generate value for the entire chain. It is not difficult today to find companies that make millionaire donations to causes in support of women victims of violence. Or, for example, to the care and protection of the Amazon.

Companies seek to really get involved, with practical actions that improve the lives of more people and reinforce sustainability. In this scenario, the new ESG career becomes even more necessary.

The ESG specialist studies and structures ways for big businesses to profit in a sustainable way. On the other hand, the guarantee is high salaries – around R$ 19,000.

Despite this, companies have difficulties in finding these professionals in the market. Among the attributions are the development of the strategic vision, the monitoring of sustainability performance indicators, as well as the indication of strategies to improve the entire production chain.

The new career in ESG has been the focus of professionals from other areas who are looking for a transition with an eye on job vacancies, salaries and the demand for skilled labor.

Some courses are found for free on the internet, making them a good start for anyone looking to start in ESG. One of them is the free Exame training, between September 12 and 20. Participants receive a certificate to include the experience in the curriculum.