New for Nubank users: will customers benefit?

Recently, a news from Nubank left the internet in an uproar! After an announcement by the bank, customers from all over Brazil were waiting for the implementation of the new tool. But after all: what does this change represent for the banking institution? And, even more importantly: how does it change the routine of users?

The Nubank novelty represents a crucial update that should forever change the face of fintechs and the way account holders carry out financial operations. We explain below everything you need to know about the ad: how the new tool came about, its advantages and much more; check out.

Learn more about Nubank

Before we talk about Nubank’s novelty, it is important to draw an overview of the financial institution in general. Founded on May 6, 2013, Nubank is a Brazilian startup that has established itself as a pioneer in the field of financial services. Today, the company is considered “the 4th most valuable financial institution in Latin America” – even ahead of the traditional Banco do Brasil.

Discover the news of Nubank!

The novelty of Nubank is nothing more than the arrival of Open Finance on the platform. For those who don’t know, this system stands out for offering the possibility of sharing the financial history of account holders with several companies – which helps in credit analysis and lending, for example.

In March 2022, the Central Bank of Brazil published the resolution that (officially) creates the Open Finance model in the national financial system. For traditional banks, joining the system is mandatory. Now, for digital companies, fintechs and other financial companies, the adoption of the novelty is optional.

What are the advantages of Open Finance?

According to information from Nubank itself, the advantages of Open Finance are divided into two specific axes: the Customer autonomy and market competition. This autonomy involves the fact that customers have the opportunity to share their financial history with other account holders and institutions.

With this sharing, Nubank users can get credit more easily, whether in loans or card limit. Regarding market competitiveness, Nubank’s blog explains how Open Finance helps customers.

“If the loan option from bank A has very high interest rates, the client can choose to take the entire history and ask institution B for a better proposal, to compare the interest rates. In other words, Open Finance encourages competition between institutions”, comments on the Nubank blog.

It is worth remembering that, currently, Nubank’s Open Finance is in a testing period. Soon, the new system should be made available to all users.