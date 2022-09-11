Neymar and Messi ‘snub’ Mbappe this season, says newspaper

Credit: Reproduction/IG Esporte

Neymar spent the European summer amid the noise of a possible departure from PSG; however, as soon as the ball started rolling, the Brazilian put aside skepticism about his commitment to the club, as he has collaborated with goals and assists at the start of the season.

In addition, fortunately for Paris, Lionel Messi has a better level than he did in the last campaign, especially in terms of assists. In fact, together, Messi and Neymar form the most generous duo in European football, which gives more passes for goals. But how do you put the AS diary, from Spain, they have somewhat overshadowed Kylian Mbappé, because the Frenchman is below his teammates. Indeed, Messi and Neymar have distributed seven assists each so far this year; but Mbappe, none.

Neymar overtakes Mbappé in PSG’s top scorer this season; Messi is one of the highlights among assistants

Furthermore, the Frenchman is no longer PSG’s top scorer. With the goal against Brest on Saturday (10), after Messi’s pass, Neymar took the place. Therefore, the Brazilian has already scored ten goals – eight in Ligue 1 and two in the French Supercup. Mbappé has nine: seven in the league and two in the Champions League. Messi appears with four: three in Ligue 1 and one in the Supercup.

Seven of Mbappé’s goals at PSG, it’s true, came after four assists by Messi and three by Neymar. However, several times on the field, when they could have passed to Mbappé, Neymar looked for Messi and Messi, Neymar. Then, Mbappé’s lack of assists contrasts with the numbers he had last season. The French striker closed that one as Paris’ main assistant, with 26 in 46 games. Messi finished second, with 15, and in this one, he already has seven; as for Neymar, he ended up fourth with eight – almost the same as he has already done this campaign.