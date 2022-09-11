Neymar scores with Messi’s pass in France

Paris Saint-Germain took back the leadership of the French Championship by beating Brest 1-0, today (10), at Parc des Princes. The winning goal was scored by Neymar in the 29th minute of the first half, with assistance from Messi.

It is Neymar’s tenth goal in nine matches this season, which marks his top-scoring start to the season since arriving in European football. For Barcelona in 2014/2015 and for PSG himself three years ago, the Brazilian reached the mark in at least ten games played.

The victory over Brest makes PSG regain the leadership of the French Championship with 19 points added in six wins and a draw in the first seven rounds – the team had lost the top of the table yesterday (9), with a victory for Lens that is now in second place with 17 points.

chemistry of millions

The chemistry between Neymar and Messi continues to be high in international football. In the 29th minute of the first half, the Argentine dominated the ball just ahead of the midfield line and watched Neymar pass between the defender and the Brest right-back. The accurate left-footed launch found the Brazilian free to dominate with his right foot and finish without a left defense, a goal that was the result of technique, game reading and finishing without defense.

Consecrate yourself, Mbappé!

Mbappé’s goal insisted on not leaving after PSG opened up the lead in the match. At 44, he was released in speed and hit the goalkeeper’s exit to score, but the bid was annulled for offside. Shortly after, the French forward received a good pass from Neymar on the left side of the edge of the area, but the shot was saved by the Brest goalkeeper. The Brazilian tried to help again in the second half, in a quick stand-up triangulation with Messi and Mbappé, who received him in the area, but did not finish on goal. It was a performance below the criticism of the French player.

The rule is clear

Hunted, Neymar is fouled by Herelle during PSG vs Brest for the French Championship Image: Franck Fife/AFP

An unusual refereeing move drew attention in the first half at Parque dos Príncipes. As usual, Messi hit a shot for Neymar behind the back of the Brest defense. The Brazilian was brought down by Pierre Lees-Melou before entering the area and the referee gave a foul and sent the player off. Subsequently, the video referee showed that Neymar was offside in the bid and made the decision to cancel the red card and give only yellow to Lees-Melou, as there was no longer a clear chance of scoring.

Donnarumma saves Kimpembe

Christophe Galtier during PSG’s match against Brest for the French Championship Image: Franck Fife/AFP

In the 23rd minute of the second half, Fadiga received in speed and went over Kimpembe’s mark inside the area. Slower in the tackle, the PSG defender stepped on the side of the Brest player’s foot and committed a penalty. Slimani hit from the left side, but Donnarumma palmed out in what was practically his first appearance of the match. Lucky for Kimpembe, who was captain in the Parque dos Príncipes because Marquinhos stayed on the bench, spared.

Neymar replaced and scare

PSG lost control of the game from the middle of the second half, when Brest started to have chances. Coach Christophe Galtier decided to replace Neymar in the 32nd minute for Ekitike’s entry. Nuno Mendes and Marquinhos left the bench in an attempt by PSG not to be scared in the final stretch of the game, but Kimpembe ran the risk of being sent off with a second yellow card in a bid with Cardona and the game was tense until the final whistle.