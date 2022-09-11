Night of perrengues at Rock In Rio did not save tiktokers or globals – 09/11/2022

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Night of perrengues at Rock In Rio did not save tiktokers or globals – 09/11/2022 1 Views

Save yourself if you can. With heat, rain and maximum capacity in the VIP area, the 6th night of Rock In Rio 2022 spared no trouble for the “deified” tiktokers or global artists. It was a chaotic atmosphere, and this column of splash account details.

Around 9 pm, the “Vipão” — the one that receives the most famous and has tickets for R$ 3 thousand — was impassable. Queues of 40 minutes to eat, full bathroom, people sitting on the floor, and a lot of despair from celebrities, who, as reported by this column, were barred and did not enter the “special playpen” of promoter Carol Sampaio.

In this chaotic scenario, an actress from Globo, whose name will be preserved by the column, shouted at a popular businesswoman. “Don’t scream, please calm down, they are filming”, asked the businesswoman.

The actress was not satisfied with having to wait to enter the most VIP area. Next to her, Luísa Sonza and Thelminha were also very dissatisfied with the situation.

Yasmin Brunet — also barred — when realizing that this columnist was trying to report the chaos that had formed, asked her name, surname and which press vehicle it was. The model also made many calls within a space where it was not possible to hear almost anything.

barred - Lucas Pasin/Splash - Lucas Pasin/Splash

Carlinhos Maia, Yasmin Brunet and Larissa Manoela did not have a VIP wristband for a box at Rock in Rio

Image: Lucas Pasin/Splash

A little further away from the door that led to the “playpen”, Vanessa Lopes – the queen of TikTok’s dances – also waited to be released. She wanted to see Camila Cabello’s show and, in conversation with the column, said that “it wasn’t easy even for her”.

Politics dominated the conversations

The proximity of the elections made the political topic dominate the evening’s interviews with celebrities. Some escaped the topic, such as Juliana Paes, who after going viral in the past for a video in which she cites “communist delusions” found herself questioned again on the subject.

Márcio Garcia said he would not say his vote so as not to influence anyone, but he took the opportunity to talk about having supported Sérgio Moro in the past. “It’s by making mistakes that you learn,” he said.

fafa - Leo Franco/AgNews - Leo Franco/AgNews

Fafá de Belém was present on the sixth day of Rock in Rio and spoke about political positioning

Image: Leo Franco/AgNews

Singer Fafá de Belém also enjoyed the night’s shows and commented on Jair Bolsonaro saying he was “imbrochable”. She laughed at the matter and said, “I found it too pretentious.”

hottest night

Coldplay’s show, on the sixth night of Rock In Rio, made the festival receive the largest number of celebrities in this edition.

In addition to those already mentioned in this article, we highlight the presence of Bruna Marquezine, Murilo Benício, Giovanna Antonelli, Rodrigo Faro and Otaviano Costa with Flávia Alessandra.

Celebrities enjoyed the 6th day of Rock in Rio

Grazi Massafera on the penultimate day of Rock in Rio - Reginaldo Teixeira/RT

1 / 14

Grazi Massafera on the penultimate day of Rock in Rio

Reginaldo Teixeira/RT

Juliana Paes and Carlos Eduardo - Reginaldo Teixeira

two / 14

Juliana Paes and Carlos Eduardo

Reginaldo Teixeira

Carolina Dieckmann and Larissa Manoela - Reginaldo Teixeira

3 / 14

Carolina Dieckmann and Larissa Manoela

Reginaldo Teixeira

Márcio Garcia enjoyed the sixth day of Rock in Rio and talked about politics - Reginaldo Teixeira/RT

4 / 14

Márcio Garcia enjoyed the sixth day of Rock in Rio and talked about politics

Reginaldo Teixeira/RT

Thales Bretas on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Wallace Barbosa/RT

5 / 14

Thales Bretas on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Wallace Barbosa/RT

Luísa Sonza at 'Vipão' on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Reginaldo Teixeira/RT

6 / 14

Luísa Sonza at ‘Vipão’ on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Reginaldo Teixeira/RT

Celebrities enjoy 'Vipão' on the penultimate day of Rock in Rio - Reginaldo Teixeira/RT

7 / 14

Celebrities enjoy ‘Vipão’ on the penultimate day of Rock in Rio

Reginaldo Teixeira/RT

Carlinhos Maia and her husband on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Thyago Andrade/Brazil News

8 / 14

Carlinhos Maia and her husband on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Thyago Andrade/Brazil News

Night of perrengues at Rock In Rio did not save tiktokers or globals - Thyago Andrade/Brazil News

9 / 14

Night of perrengues at Rock In Rio did not save tiktokers or globals

Thyago Andrade/Brazil News

Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach - Reginaldo Teixeira

10 / 14

Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach

Reginaldo Teixeira

Bruna Marquezine on the penultimate day of Rock in Rio - Filmart/Disclosure

11 / 14

Bruna Marquezine on the penultimate day of Rock in Rio

Filmart/Disclosure

Pequena Lô echoes controversy with Ellen Jabour at Rock in Rio - Filmart/Disclosure

12 / 14

Pequena Lô echoes controversy with Ellen Jabour at Rock in Rio

Filmart/Disclosure

João Guilherme, son of Faustão, attends the sixth day of Rock in Rio - André Horta/Brazil News

13 / 14

João Guilherme, son of Faustão, is present on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

André Horta/Brazil News

Fafá de Belém attended the sixth day of Rock in Rio and spoke about political positioning - Leo Franco/AgNews

14 / 14

Fafá de Belém was present on the sixth day of Rock in Rio and spoke about political positioning

Leo Franco/AgNews

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

ES bet wins Lotofácil da Independência millionaire prize

LotteryLive Ticket matched the 15 dozen drawn and gambler will receive R$ 2.2 million listen …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved