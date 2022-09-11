now there are four ministers for the suspension of the law

posted on 9/10/2022 4:10 PM / updated on 9/10/2022 7:31 PM



(credit: Victor Correia / CB /DA.Press)

The ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes and Dias Toffoli voted to maintain the preliminary decision that determined the suspension of the law that establishes the national floor of nursing, this Saturday (10/9). Now, there are four votes for suspension, out of a total of eleven ministers. The preliminary injunction has until next Friday, the 16th, to be concluded.

Moraes and Toffoli voted following the rapporteur of the matter, Luís Roberto Barroso, who suspended Law No. Before them, Ricardo Lewandowski had already voted with the rapporteur.

Barroso suspended the legislation for 60 days last weekend. For him, the decision must be endorsed until three factors are analyzed:

The financial situation of States and Municipalities, due to the risks to their solvency (CF, art. 169, § 1, I);

Employability, in view of the plausible allegations of mass layoffs (CF, art. 170, VIII);

The quality of health services, due to the alleged risk of closing beds and reducing the number of nurses and technicians (CF, art. 196).

In the vote, the minister defends the analysis of the topic, but points out difficulties. “The constitutional issues raised in this action are sensitive. On the one hand, there is the legitimate objective of the legislator to value health professionals, who, during a long period of pandemic, were demanded to the limit of their strength. , are the risks to the autonomy and financial health of federative entities, the impacts on employability in the sector and, therefore, on the very provision of health services”, says Barroso.