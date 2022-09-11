Pablo Marçal declares he will support Bolsonaro’s campaign

“They took away my opportunity to be president”, says the former candidate for the Pros, whose candidacy was rejected

Businessman Pablo Marçal (Pros), whose candidacy for president was barred by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), declared, this Saturday (10.Sep.2022), that he will support the reelection of Chief Executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

On an agenda in the State of São Paulo, Marçal said that “took away” his opportunity to be president, and who awaits Bolsonaro’s response about his support for the current president’s campaign.

Video of the speech was played on social media. Marçal also said that he has already talked to the president and senator’s son, Flávio Bolsonaro (PSL), about the position.

Marçal’s candidacy was rejected by the Electoral Court on Tuesday (6.sep.). The rapporteur of the record, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, was accompanied by all the ministers of the Court. Here is the full text (108 KB) of the registry’s judgment certificate.

Marçal, who identifies himself as a “businessman, investor and writer” on social media, spent R$738,500.00 on his campaign, according to court data. Among the candidates for the Planalto, it was the one with the highest volume of assets declared to the TSE, which totaled R$ 96,942,541.15.

Search PowerDate held from September 4th to 6th, before Marçal’s candidacy was rejected, pointed to the then candidate without sufficient voting intentions to score in the survey. In the lead, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) scores 43%, followed by Bolsonaro, with 37%.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with TV Cultura. Data were collected through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-03760/2022.

Read Marçal’s full speech in the published video:

“They took away my opportunity to be president of Brazil. Maybe I’m too young for this, I was going to be the youngest in the world. They took the chance. It’s okay, there’s no use even appealing, they’ve already said they won’t ‘let it’.

“Now one thing, they won’t take away the 4 million votes I already had and I’m going to dedicate it to all the people who believe in what I built, in our deputies, in our governor.

“Here’s the thing: I’m waiting for Bolsonaro’s answer, I’ve already talked to Flávio [Bolsonaro] yesterday, I’m going to support Bolsonaro and I’m waiting for his answer to ‘we walk’ together.”