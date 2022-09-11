Palmeiras beats Juventude and guarantees an advantage in the leadership of the Brasileirão

It was supposed to be more relaxed, but Palmeiras did their duty and beat Juventude 2-1, this Saturday, at Allianz Parque. Still hungover after being eliminated in Libertadores, Alviverde took the lead with Rony, took the draw with Guilherme Parede and secured the victory with Zé Rafael. Now, with 54 points, it maintains the advantage in the leadership of the Brasileirão, while the team from Rio Grande do Sul remains in the lantern.

Nervous, Verdão loses chances and leaves good game for the opponent

As it could not be otherwise, the first half started with Palmeiras dictating the actions of the match. Playing at home, Abel Ferreira’s team sought to have offensive volume, but they seemed stuck, missed passes and didn’t take any danger. Until, in the 14th minute, Piquerez scored with Dudu and crossed to the area, Rony tried to deflect and Forster almost scored against hitting Pegorari’s right post.

The duel was far from peaceful for Alviverde, who, nervous, vacillated both in defense and in attack. The business was to look for safety plays, such as Weverton’s launch to Rony, who won from the back, submitted, but Pegorari put it to a corner. In one of the best chances, Verdão made a rehearsed move, Danilo played for Dudu, who finished out, losing “goal made”.

A good alternative for Palmeiras was the kick from outside the area. Zé Rafael had two good opportunities, both on rebounds, one at 29′, the other in stoppage time. The second one was the most dangerous, it passed scraping the beam. However, the most missed chance was in the 35′, when Scarpa crossed low, Rony punctured and Gómez was blocked by Vitor Mendes almost over the line. It would be the 1 to 0 of Verdão.

Despite being better and more dominant, Alviverde seemed quite tense and with primary hesitations in the initial stage, while Juventude played the game and the result in the way they had been looking for since the beginning. In addition, irritation with the referee took over.

Verdão comes back lit, scores, takes the tie, but leaves with the victory

Palmeiras returned for the second half willing to change the history of the match. In the first minute, Marcos Rocha launched Rony from the right, who advanced into the area and touched the goalkeeper’s exit, opening the scoring for Alviverde. From then on, a series of missed goals began with Rony, who had two good chances and almost a goal, and Dudu. All this with less than 15 minutes of the final stage.

In a great move, Dudu and Scarpa scored and the shirt played for the midfielder inside the area, but the beautiful play ended up calm in Pegorari’s hand. And like someone who doesn’t take it, Verdão hesitated in defense and Guilherme Parede took advantage of the ball that popped in the area to equalize at 17′. But four minutes later, Scarpa took a corner kick for Zé Rafael to deflect on the first stick and put the score 2-1.

The game became less intense after the second goal from Palmeiras. However, Bruno Tabata almost scored the third on a free-kick rebound, the ball grazed the post. Only in the 35th minute, Abel Ferreira made his first substitutions with Mayke, Breno Lopes and Rafael Navarro.

At the end of the game, in stoppage time, Atuesta had a great chance in Gabriel Menino’s move, but kicked it into goalkeeper Pegorari’s hand. It was the last dangerous play of the match, which ended 2-1.

And now?

With the victory, Palmeiras goes to 54 points and maintains its advantage in the leadership of the Brasileirão. In the next round, Verdão will face Santos, at Allianz Parque, on Sunday (18), at 18:30. Juventude, on the other hand, remains in the lantern of the championship with 18 points, and in the next round receives Fortaleza, in Caxias do Sul, also on Sunday.

DATASHEET

PALM TREES 2 x 1 YOUTH

Place: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Date-Time: 9/10/2022 – 9 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO) and Luanderson Lima dos Santos (BA)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro (VAR-Fifa/RN)

Audience/Income: 39,337 fans / BRL 2,251,971.42

Yellow cards: Vitor Gabriel, Moraes and Jadson (JUV)

red cards: –

goals: Rony (1’/2nd) (1-0), Guilherme Parede (17’/2nd) (1-1), Zé Rafael (21’/2nd) (2-1)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke, at 35’/2ºT), Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa (Atuesta, at 43’/2ºT); Dudu (Gabriel Menino, at 43’/2ºT), Bruno Tabata (Breno Lopes, at 35’/2ºT) and Rony (Rafael Navarro, at 35’/2ºT). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

YOUTH: Pegorari; Rodrigo Soares, Vitor Mendes, Renato Chaves (Ruan, at 30’/2ºT), Rafael Forster and Capixaba (Moraes, at 22’/2ºT); Jadson, Jean and Chico (Rafinha, at 13’/2nd); Óscar Ruiz (Guilherme Parede, at 13’/2ºT) and Pitta (Vitor Gabriel, at 30’/2ºT). Technician: Umberto Louzer.