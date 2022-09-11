Pantanal: Cristiana Oliveira, the first ‘Juma’, gets emotional when recording the final chapter: “History of each one”

Actress Cristiana Oliveira, the first Juma from Pantanal, was moved when recording the last scenes of Bruno Luperi’s remake, reproduced on TV Globo. Alongside most of the cast, the famous revealed the feeling during the recordings. In an interview given to the extra newspaper, she said that the meeting with Marcos Palmeira and Almir Sater was of enormous emotion.

“The exchange of the new cast with us was beautiful! A mutual respect for each one’s history… But the emotion of seeing Marcos again [Palmeira] and Almir [Sater] messed with me. I hadn’t seen Marquinhos for many years. We always spoke via WhatsApp, I followed the invitation for him to be Zé Leôncio from the beginning, but we were not together”she said.

Cristiana made a point of exalting the meeting with Giovanna Gold and Ingra Lyberato, Zefa and Madeleine, who made the original version of the plot. “Now, it was that eye-to-eye meeting, and, at the same time, memories. I had already seen Ingra and Giovanna, but he was very special to meet again”reported the artist.

The novel is coming to an end! It will be on the air until the 7th of October and it seems that it will have special appearances by actors who made the first version in 1990, by Benedito Ruy Barbosa.