Pantanal: Tenório rethinks Alcides’ castration and draws a drastic conclusion: “Peãozinho de m…”

the revenge of Tenório (Murilo Benicio) against Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) has not yet occurred inwetland”, however, future scenes will show the farmer reflecting on what he did with the pawn and wondering if he made the right decision. That’s because revenge in this version of the novel will be different.

As in the original plot, the squatter will give the order for the boy to be castrated, however, when the time comes, he will change his mind and revenge will be another. After that, Tenório will think about the situation and regret not having him covered.

Talking and reflecting alone on the pawn’s relationship with his ex-wife Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira)he will say: “How could those two get along? I should have done away with that bastard, but I wouldn’t have had the courage to kill Bruaca”.

Even repentant, Tenório continues his reflection, letting it be understood that he will leave the ‘couple’ alone and move on with his life: “But it was also good to let him live, for him to learn his lesson. I only regret that I didn’t get that little piece of shit. But now it’s all over. Let’s forget that. From now on, I want to be at peace with life. And may that Bruaca make good use of her flozô…”, will conclude.