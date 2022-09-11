Pantanal: with knife in hand, Zaquieu will fight with Tadeu and threaten to capture a pawn | come around

🎧 Listen to the highlights of the day:
The fight will start with Tadeu venting to the other pedestrians that Velho Joventino’s object should be his, since Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) don’t give it enough importance. Zaquieu will minimize the conversation by saying that it is “only a saddle”.
“If it were just a saddle, it would be under the ass of a quarqué pawn! When I win her, everyone who sees me huddled will know that they are facing a real Leôncio… From the heir of the Véi Joventino… The greatest pawn that has ever been seen speaks for the sertão of this Brazil outside..”, he will say. Thaddeus.
“… And for the currutelas of life”, completes Zaquieu.
Tadeu (José Loreto) will get angry with Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) — Photo: Globo
The cattle king’s son will be angry and grab the former butler by the collar.
“Remove what you said just now, or I…”, he will say.
“You are not a man to try your luck!”, Tadeu will pinpoint.
“You’re not stupid enough to doubt”, will counter Zaquieu.
Tiberius will insist that the two let go, until Thaddeus will let his guard down, turn his back and walk away.