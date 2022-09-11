Pantanal: Zuleica invades Solano’s room and discovers a macabre secret after Roberto’s death: “This is where you…”

In the next chapters of “Pantanal”the killer Solano (Rafa Sieg) will start to arouse distrust in some people, especially zuleica (Aline Borges). In scenes that aired recently, the man, who killed Roberto (Cauê Campos), will invent that the young man was swallowed by an anaconda.

Therefore, tenorio will order the jagunço to kill all the snakes in the region until he finds his son’s body. At some point, then, zuleica will take the opportunity to enter the farm’s shed and come across several dead snakes with their bodies open. “Is this where you hide?”will ask the nurse.

“You almost kill me!”will react Solano, quite scared. Distrustful with the man, the woman of tenorio will start questioning the farm worker. “So that’s why you’ve been missing your appointments?”will ask zuleica. “Miss forgive me, but I can explain”will guarantee the assassin.

“I don’t think there’s anything else to explain”she will retort. “Don’t be mad at the boss, Dona Zuleica. He’s trying to find your boy’s body any way he can”will defend Solano. “He should have cared more about my son while he was alive”will shoot the nurse, annoyed.