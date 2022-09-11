Paris newspaper again places Neymar among the best of PSG, but does not forgive Mbappé: ‘Note 5.5’

Scorer of the goal in the victory, Neymar was praised, while Mbappé was criticized for Le Parisien

O Paris Saint-Germain won the Brest this Saturday (10) by 1 to 0 and maintained the leadership of the French Championship. Victory goal scorer, Neymar was highly praised by the newspaper Le Parisien.

Shirt 10 received a note 7.5 and was just behind Lionel Messiauthor of the assistance for the Brazilian’s goal, who received a note 8.

“The other jewel in the crown confirmed that this start to the season is his. His ball control from right to left leg in 1-0 is brilliant. Agile, provocative, very defensively involved, it would have to be in bad faith to blame him for anything,” the paper wrote.

On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe received the second worst score from PSG given by the vehicle. Shirt 7 took a 5.5just ahead of Kimpembewhich earned a grade 5.

“A frustrating match for the Parisian number 7. A lot of activity and technical rigor, but several failed face-to-face meetings and a goal disallowed for offside.”

With the victory, PSG reached the 19 points and maintains the leadership of the competition. Now, the French club turns the key to Champions League. On Wednesday (14), at 4 pm, he goes to Israel to face the Maccabi Haifa.