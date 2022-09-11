parliamentary amendment gives ‘voucher’ that removes entry

Rogério Melo / PR – 9.16.15 Property payments can be paid

The government took advantage of a loophole created by the law that created the Casa Verde Amarela program and started to allow, less than a month before the elections, the use of parliamentary amendments to distribute “vouchers” for the payment of down payment on housing financing to people who intend to buy a house in the housing program.

Parliamentarian amendments, in practice, will be addressed directly to borrowers. In other words, the deputy or senator will indicate a budget for their region and the local governments will indicate, based on their own criteria, the enterprises and families that will be contemplated with these resources.

The measure was regulated on Thursday (8) with an ordinance from the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), allowing politicians to benefit their constituencies and assist families with an income of up to R$ 4,400 per month.

Thus, this budget amount will allow many people to be exempted from having to pay the down payment for the financing of the Casa Verde e Amarela program.

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal



This amount, in addition, will complement the non-refundable discount that the FGTS already grants to Casa Verde and Amarela beneficiaries across the country and which can reach R$ 47,500, depending on the family’s income. On average, the discount is around R$ 22 thousand. That is, after the entry of the financing paid by the parliamentary amendment and the discount of the FGTS subsidy, the borrower will only assume the monthly installment of the financing, reduced with the values ​​of the Fund.

“The mentioned economic subsidy will be granted cumulatively to the discounts offered by the FGTS. In this way, the beneficiary families will have the financing conditions significantly facilitated”, said the ministry in a note.

In the extinct Minha Casa Minha Vida, created under the PT administration and replaced by the government of Jair Bolsonaro by the current program, this was not possible. The legislation only allowed states and municipalities to complement housing financing for low-income people with their own resources.

At most, parliamentarians could allocate their amendments to works and improvements in the surroundings, such as access to housing projects or basic sanitation, for example.

Debut in Amapá

The first state to benefit is Amapá, which presented an amendment of R$ 9.16 million to the capital Macapá, through a bench amendment. The amount has already been pledged in favor of Caixa Econômica Federal, practically the only one operating the program, and will be disbursed this September.

The funds will be available for a maximum period of two years, counting from the conclusion of the construction works of the enterprise.

Federal deputy Acacio Da Silva Favacho Neto (MDB-AP) confirmed to GLOBO that the R$9 million amendment was an indication of him and Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede), made after meetings with the civil construction sector in the state of Amapá. . The deputy guarantees that, by the end of the year, he intends to inject another R$ 20 million into the program through individual and bench amendments.

“The idea is to expand to other municipalities in the state, as many families are unable to make a down payment on a home loan because they are already in debt. This amendment is for them to make a down payment on their property. Any citizen can access the resources, meeting Caixa’s criteria”, says the deputy, who adds that “the civil construction sector in other states is mobilized to obtain amendments from other parliamentarians”.

According to the treasurer of the Amapá Civil Construction Industry Union, Silvino Neto, who participated in negotiations with the Ministry of Regional Development and parliamentarians, each family will receive a voucher of R$ 30,000 and will be exempt from the required entry to financing.

“It’s direct money in the veins of those who want to buy a property and can’t. The use of parliamentary amendments in the social housing program is interesting and should occur in other states because the deficit is high,” said Silvino.

According to the ministry, the volume of resources for 2023 will depend on the “quantity and values ​​of the parliamentary amendments that will be indicated”.

Despite recognizing that the measure has the potential to facilitate access to home ownership, members of the government itself admit that the use of a parliamentary amendment in the government’s social housing program opens a gap to meet the interests of politicians and, eventually, even expands the space for diversion of resources.

Without criteria, this could generate a second Codevasp, said an executive in the sector, referring to the diversion of resources in the state-owned company, with the rapporteur’s amendments, called a secret budget.

weak sector

This year, the FGTS set aside R$ 8.5 billion for discounts. Between January and September, R$ 3.9 billion were disbursed, benefiting 172,737 families, according to official data. In total, the financing amounted to R$ 19.6 billion.

For the executive, who declined to be identified, the measure makes no sense, as there are 83,000 Minha Casa Minha Vida works at a standstill across the country due to lack of budgetary resources. For 2023, of the volume considered necessary of R$ 1.5 billion, the Ministry of Economy released only R$ 780 million.

Sought, Caixa informed in a note that the Ministry’s ordinance is recent and that the bank will still edit a rule with the procedures:

“It should be clarified that the FGTS Operator Agent will be the operational manager of the resources destined for this economic subsidy, and that it will regulate the complementary operational procedures, through a Manual of Development – Housing, to be disclosed, in due course, through CAIXA Circular” .

When asked if the measure could not pave the way for benefits and diversion of resources, the ministry did not respond. In a note, he stated that he only regulated the use of the amendments and that they are mandatory:

“The ordinance only regulates the procedure for the use of parliamentary amendments in the Casa Verde e Amarela program. We emphasize that the parliamentary amendments contributed to the General Budget of the Union have a mandatory execution character, as provided in the Federal Constitution, which is why the Ministry of Development Regional edited the act in question”.





