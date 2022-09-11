Paulo Gustavo’s widower, Thales Bretas goes to Rock in Rio with Silva and assumes romance: ‘We are getting to know each other’

Paulo Gustavo’s widower, Thales Bretas arrived on the seventh night of Rock in Rio accompanying singer Silva. The dermatologist quickly talked to Extra and took up the romance with the artist.

Paulo Gustavo’s widower, Thales Bretas and singer Silva are getting to know each other better

“I think he’s super cool. People are getting to know each other. But people keep rushing things, wanting to know. Let it go,” he said.

The novel was reported by EXTRA in April. This is the first relationship of Paulo Gustavo’s widower since the loss of the comedian, who died in May 2021, as a result of the consequences of Covid-19.

Silva and Thales got closer after being introduced by mutual friends. The singer has been single since breaking up with stylist Renan Mantovanelli, with whom he had resumed his relationship in January 2021.

The meetings became more frequent in March of this year. On March 26, Thales was at Lollapalooza with his friend and model Carol Trentini, in addition to his sister-in-law Juliana, Paulo Gustavo’s sister, and watched the singer’s show, who played at the festival that afternoon.

