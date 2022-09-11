Pedrinho Relâmpago: Jovem Dionísio’s concert is delayed and the band has a quick party with a hit at Rock In Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Jovem Dionísio had a lightning party this Saturday (10th) at Rock In Rio’s Supernova Stage. The show started half an hour late, lasted just 18 minutes and ended with a shower of shredded paper and the hit “Acorda, Pedrinho”. Listen to the music story on the g1 podcast heard:

The indie pop band from Curitiba that scored the unlikely dance hit in 2022 had the chance to show the rest of their work to the giant audience of the City of Rock.

But, with the delay and the remote location of the Supernova Stage, it ended up becoming a party for the audience of the grid that already knew the quintet, accompanied with curiosity by people in the background who only sang the final hit.

A pity, because the band played well and still faced sound problems at the beginning of the show, with a hiss in the speakers in “Amigos up to a certain instance”.

Backstage before the show, the band seemed relaxed, knowing the show’s 30-minute limitation (which, in the end, was 12 minutes short). They say they chose the songs that caused the most “sweating” in the audience, already with the idea of ​​festive selection of the repertoire.

At least they didn’t lose their mood. They managed to ignore the misfortunes and enjoyed at least the lively minutes, leading the choruses up front with “Pastel” and especially “Exclamation Points”.

This second one, which was their hit until the phenomenon of “Pedrinho”, explains the strange success of Jovem Dionisio: a soft melody, but with the air of an arena pop anthem. It serves as both a ballad and a dance track – so much so that it rocked a remix of Vintage Culture.

The story even reminds us of another band that made an unexpected transition between indie pop and dance bases: Coldplay, this Saturday’s headliner. It was a show on the right day and at the wrong (half) hour.