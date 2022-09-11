Perfect job? THIS Japanese is paid to ‘do nothing’

Have you ever imagined earning a good amount of money simply by “doing nothing”? Well, know that this work exists and that the Japanese do it Shoji Morimoto, who possibly has a lot of people’s dream job. Learn more about the case below!

Earn for doing nothing? Like this?

Shoji Morimoto is a resident of the city of Tokyo, Japan, and his job is basically to accompany his clients in various activities. “Basically, I rent myself. My job is to be where my clients want me to be and not do anything in particular,” explained Morimoto, who is 38 years old.

In an interview with Reuters, the Japanese said that, to accompany his clients, he charges an average of 10,000 yen (about R$360). The frequency of calls per day varies from one to two customers. At the end of the month, this amount can reach R$ 7.9 thousand and R$ 15.8 thousand.

According to Morimoto, this is his only source of income, which he uses to support his wife and child. He also stated that about a quarter of his customers are repeat customers, and that he has had one who has rented his company about 270 times.

But what is the Japanese “do nothing”?

Morimoto explained what “doing nothing Japanese” would mean, which could be walking in the park with a person, waving from outside a train to a stranger who wants to say goodbye, among other types of requests.

However, the service provider said that he does not accept offers of a sexual nature and that he has turned down requests to move furniture or to move to another country.

“People tend to think that my ‘doing nothing’ is valuable because it’s useful (to others). But it’s okay to do nothing. People don’t need to be useful in a specific way,” said the Japanese.

Before adopting this profession as his source of income, Morimoto worked in a publishing house. According to him, at his old job, he was reprimanded several times for doing nothing. That’s where the idea of ​​offering his service came from.

“I started to wonder what would happen if I provided my ‘do nothing’ ability as a service to customers,” he told Reuters.