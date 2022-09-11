Phone bill is the most traded debt at the fair to clear name – Renda Extra

Phone bills were most traded debts in feira to clear the name during the month of August. According to data from Serasa, in total, more than 2.8 million agreements were made, for 1.8 million people, with discounts of R$ 4.8 billion. The action, which offers installments in up to 24 interest-free installments, recorded a 22% increase in renegotiations compared to the month of July, and was extended until this Monday (12).

The telecommunications segment leads the deals, with 41% of the total, followed by credit companies, with 24%, and banks, with 15%. Retail was in fourth place, with 14%. Among the states, São Paulo registered the highest volume of agreements (856,907), followed by Rio de Janeiro (307,345) and Minas Gerais (222,477).

“What caught our attention was the 22% increase in the number of negotiations in a month. Unfortunately, we live in a scenario of increasing defaults, but people when they have the opportunity seek to renegotiate the debt to be able to have access to credit again. We know what the indebtedness brings negative for the psychological and for the lives of these consumers”, says Fernando Gambaro, manager of Serasa.





An important point regarding telephone debts, according to Gambaro, is that normally this segment has lower values, with an average ticket below R$ 100. “Many times people look for offers at a time of action and renegotiation with it and end up finding good possibilities for agreements at lower values ​​than they were expecting to pay”, he explains.

After paying the first installment of the renegotiation, the consumer already has a clean name. “This ends up making it much easier for people who want to have access to credit again, to make their dreams come true and also to be calmer with their financial life, because it is undeniable that when we have debts, when we are in default, this ends up affecting many others. factors of our day to day, such as work and even relationships”, he adds.





Profile of those seeking renegotiation

Indebted with income of up to R$ 2 thousand were the ones that most renegotiated in the month of August, representing 44% of the agreements. The income bracket of up to R$ 5 thousand comes next, with 26% of the negotiations.

Women are the ones who renegotiated the most, with 54%, compared to 46% of men. Regarding the age group, consumers between 30 and 40 years old led the negotiations, with 30%. Generation Z, formed by young people up to 25 years old, represents 22% of the total of agreements closed in August.





Campaign is extended

With the increase in demand, the Installment Action, which allows the negotiation of debts in up to 24 interest-free installments, runs until September 12. Promoted by Serasa, the campaign has more than 50 companies, with discounts of up to 90% for debt settlement, depending on the creditor. According to the company, the interest-free condition applies to installments in the installment agreement, but the debt negotiated may contain interest for late payment.

Interested parties can find the proposals for agreements on the official channels of Serasa Limpa Nome, where they can do the entire process free of charge over the internet or by telephone, and at the Post Office, in person.

Consumers can check if they have interest-free installments available through Serasa’s official channels:

· Site: https://www.serasa.com.br/limpa-nome-online/

· Serasa App on Google Play and App Store

· Toll free 0800 591 1222

· WhatsApp 11 99575–2096









See the ranking of negotiations in the states



State Number of people Number of agreements

SP 544,933 (29.5%) 856,907 (29.5%)

RJ 190,193 (10.3%) 307,345 (10.3%)

MG 143,090 (7.7%) 222,477 (7.7%)

BA 97,116 (5.3%) 150,944 (5.3%)

PR 94,879 (5.1%) 144,529 (5.1%)

RS 82,600 (4.5%) 126,472 (4.5%)

EC 65,806 (3.6%) 100,713 (3.6%)

PE 63,667 (3.4%) 98,858 (3.4%)

GO 61,715 (3.3%) 95,537 (3.3%)

PA 57,299 (3.1%) 87,445 (3.1%)

SC 57,073 (3.1%) 86,845 (3.1%)

SI 42,324 (2.3%) 48,900 (2.3%)

AM 38,771 (2.1%) 59,616 (2.1%)

DF 38,544 (2.1%) 60,801 (2.1%)

MA 37,436 (2%) 55,862 (2%)

ES 31,197 (1.7%) 48,640 (1.7%)

MT 30,495 (1.6%) 45,758 (1.6%)

MS 26,189 (1.4%) 41,433 (1.4%)

PB 25,308 (1.4%) 39,260 (1.4%)

RN 24,780 (1.3%) 37,356 (1.3%)

AL 21,945 (1.2%) 33,642 (1.2%)

PI 18,349 (1%) 27,682 (1%)

SE 15,389 (0.8%) 23,943 (0.8%)

RO 12,207 (0.7%) 18,007 (0.7%)

TO 8,710 (0.5%) 12,812 (0.5%)

AP 7,637 (0.4%) 11,560 (0.4%)

AC 6,061 (0.3%) 9,044 (0.3%)

RR 5,655 (0.3%) 8,767 (0.3%)

Total 1,849,368 2,861,155



Source: Serasa









To get out of debt

Once the debt has been contracted, the way out is to remain calm and seek the best forms of negotiation with the institutions. The team of credit specialists at Banco Cetelem, a member of the French group BNP Paribas, recommends at least four steps. See below:





Debt identification

It is important to understand the exact amount of the debt and in which institution it is posted. Only with this clarity will it be possible to carry out the necessary calculations to attempt a negotiation with the respective companies. Many institutions offer online consultations, either on the website or in apps. That way, it is easier to gather necessary information and think of the best discharge proposals.





Budget at the tip of the pencil

Just as important as knowing the size of the debt is keeping in mind the budget available to pay the debt. This step requires caution and reflection on one’s own consumption habits. Ideally, this calculation should be based on the amount left over after payment of fixed debts and other costs. In many cases, it may be necessary to cut superfluous expenses or tighten the budget a little more so that negotiations with companies are possible.





Negotiate and renegotiate

With the debt amount written down and a free amount to allocate to payment, it was time to go to the negotiation field. At this stage, it is essential to keep a calculator close by to understand if the company’s proposal fits into the current financial planning. The ideal is to establish a maximum value for the installments and keep this number in mind during negotiations. It is possible to do simulations of direct installments on the apps and websites of the banks, but speaking with a company attendant or talking in person with the manager of the institution, the conditions will certainly be more flexible.





Do not accept any proposal

Companies and financial institutions do not know exactly what the economic situation of each indebted consumer is, so they can make proposals that completely escape each one’s budget. The tip is to study the options and not accept any offer. Ideally, the company’s installments fit into the customers’ budget, not the other way around. Therefore, negotiate tirelessly until you reach an agreement that is satisfactory to both parties.



Source: Cetelem Bank



