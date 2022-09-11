Photographer says he was assaulted at Rock in Rio by teenager’s father after bumping into

A photographer denounced having been attacked with two punches in the left eye during the festival Rock in Rio this Friday, 9, by the father of a teenager after a bump. It was the first time for Bruno Sette, 33, a resident of Cordovil, north of the Rio de Janeiro, at the festival. O Earth talked to the man about the episode.







Bruno Sette reports having been assaulted during Rock in Rio. Photos show photographer arriving at the festival (left) and after aggression (right) Photo: Personal archive/Bruno Sette

According to Sette, he was passing by the Sunset stage moments before Avril Lavigne’s concert. “There were a lot of people sitting and lying on the lawn, preventing other people from getting around. There were many groups of people, almost impossible to walk there”, he says.

At this moment, according to the man’s account, given the number of people in the place, he says he must have “kicked or stepped on” a teenager sitting on the lawn of the event. “In that dark, I was walking against the light, I only realized when she started screaming and her father gave me a shove with his arm,” he says.

After the intervention of the young woman’s father, Sette reports that he warned the man. “I said out loud ‘get off the ground, you can’t walk'”. According to the photographer, it was at this point that the aggression began.

“Then her father came at me with the first punch, which he grazed, and in the second he knocked me to the ground on top of other people who were sitting”, he says.

According to the victim, after the punches he got up with his cell phone ready to at least film the aggressor’s face. “He even tried to come at me one more time, but was stopped by other people,” he says.

After the confusion, Sette moved to the event’s infirmary to treat his injuries. He needed two stitches. Then, according to the photographer, he went to the Special Criminal Court (Jecrim), set up in space, where he made a report.

“I didn’t even see a person from the organization team (of the event) at the time of the fight, nor after. I had to go to the infirmary accompanied by my sister, who was with me at the time of the aggression”, says Sette. “From the moment of the infirmary to the registration of the occurrence it took more than 2 hours, when I found my sister and friends and left”.

Bruno Sette also stated to the report of Earth who performed forensic examination this Saturday, 10. The case will be investigated by the 16th DP, in Barra da Tijuca.

“I would like to take advantage of this situation to encourage the organization of Rock in Rio to advise the public not to do this kind of thing. Sitting or lying in front of the stage to save a seat only causes this type of thing, in addition to interfering with other people’s traffic. who also paid to be there”, he concludes.

O Earth tried to contact the Rock in Rio organization, but until the time of publishing this article, he had not received a response. The space remains open for the event.