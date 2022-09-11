PIS/PASEP: more than R$24 billion are FORGOTTEN by workers and CAIXA issues a warning; Look

Workers have forgotten in the Federal Savings Bank more than BRL 24 billion. The amounts refer to the PIS/PASEP quotas, which are the right of workers who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988.

According to the institution, about 10.6 million workers are entitled to the benefit. In this sense, it is estimated that each person will receive, on average, R$ 2.3 thousand. If the holder has died, his heir can carry out the withdrawal.

PIS/PASEP: How do I know if I’m entitled?

During the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, through Provisional Measure 946, the PIS/Pasep fund quotas were extinguished. Therefore, beneficiaries who have individual accounts with quota amounts had the amounts transferred to the FGTS.

The query of the amounts receivable, therefore, is done through the application of the FGTS. The program is available in both Android and iOS versions. The worker can check whether or not he is entitled to PIS/Pasep fund quotas through the application.

The beneficiary, if he prefers, can go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch to check if he has money available in the PIS/PASEP fund quotas.

How to redeem forgotten money?

The withdrawal of PIS/PASEP fund quotas can be done through the FGTS application, that is, a very practical way to receive the money. Through the program, the amounts can be transferred to a personal account of the beneficiary.

The worker can also make withdrawals in kind. However, in this situation, it will depend on the value that each citizen has. This is because withdrawals can only be made in the amount of up to R$ 3 thousand in lottery, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service with the Citizen Card.

In addition, another option is to withdraw directly from the Cashier. However, it is worth remembering that in any of the situations it is possible to request an original document with photo identification. Withdrawals with amounts above R$ 3 thousand can only be made at Caixa branches with the presentation of an original document with a photo.

How to request the withdrawal of PIS/PASEP quotas?

Request by the worker himself:

Access the FGTS App and log in; In the menu, select the option “Request PIS/Pasep withdrawal”; Check the available value; Enter the account number that you want to receive the amount; Wait for the transfer.

Request made by dependents of the worker:

Access the FGTS App and log in; In the menu, select the option “Other Cash Out situations”; Now, choose “PIS/Pasep – Death of the worker”; Attach the requested documents proving the status of heir; Enter the account number that you want to receive the amount; Wait for the transfer.

2023 benefit amount must exceed R$1,300

The amount of the benefit varies according to the length of work performed. In 2023, depending on the defined salary floor, the worker will be able to receive up to R$ 1,302 (estimated amount for the minimum wage next year).

Check out the predicted table of PIS 2023:

1 month worked – R$ 108;

2 months worked – R$ 217;

3 months worked – R$ 325;

4 months worked – R$ 434;

5 months worked – R$ 542;

6 months worked – R$ 651;

7 months worked – R$ 759;

8 months worked – R$ 868;

9 months worked – R$976;

10 months worked – R$ 1,085;

11 months worked – R$ 1,193;

12 months worked – BRL 1,302.

