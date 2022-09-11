Player off Tite’s list keeps dream of being in the World Cup

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Tite’s call-up for the Brazilian team’s friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia, on September 23 and 27, in France, drew attention for having only one right-back. Only Danilo has been called up to the position, which has led many to question Emerson Roya, who played for Tottenham at the start of the current season, for a chance.

In an interview with Globoesporte.com, Emerson said that even outside Tite’s list, he keeps his dream of playing in the World Cup.

“I always look forward to being in the national team,” said the English club’s player. “I work here at the club to do my best and the call-ups will follow. Playing well at the club is the only way.”

The Tottenham winger has as one of his main partners the striker Richarlison, this is practically the right name for the 2022 World Cup. In the same interview, Emerson said that his friendship with the athlete, who left Everton for Tottenham this year, began right in the selection.

“I met Richarlison in the national team, I didn’t have a very close relationship. When he arrived here, I met his huge heart”, praised the side.

“One of my best friends in the world of football. Fantastic person, with talent that needs no comments. Great pleasure to play alongside him.”

Tottenham start the Premier League undefeated. There are six games, with four wins and two draws, in matches that have drawn the attention of the fans themselves.

“We’ve been working hard, we’ve had a very good pre-season,” said Emerson, who signed on as a starter.

“We know the coach. We changed little, few players. We had important reinforcements, but it’s the same team base, the style of play. Which helps in the beginning of competitions.”