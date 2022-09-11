Powdered fuel emerges as hope against oil addiction

The war between Ukraine and Russia was crucial for the world to understand something that scientists and researchers have been saying for a long time: we need to reduce our dependence on oil.

The conflict involving the Russian country, one of the largest producers in the world, has destabilized the fuel market across the planet and, increasingly, alternatives to traditional forms of combustion – such as gasoline and diesel – are seen as a necessity.

In this scenario, hydrogen has shown to be a promising solution: its burning does not emit pollutants and the autonomy is high, in the range of 600 km with a refueling – depending on the size of the tank.

On the other hand, there are two major disadvantages that prevent the massification of this type of vehicle: transport and storage costs. It is in this bottleneck that the hydrogen powder appears as a solution.

Edson Orikassa, director of the AEA (Brazilian Association of Automotive Engineering) and the Brazilian Hydrogen Association, explains that the transport of gas has to be carried out in a very specific condition, which makes logistics more expensive.

“It would be in a liquefied form, like cooking gas, but it would need to be kept at a very low temperature, at -252ºC. The energy spent for this makes transport in large volumes unfeasible”, he explains.

Storage, on the other hand, requires high pressure tanks – in the range of 700 bar – which is also expensive and expensive.

“Solid hydrogen – known as powder – uses the molecule with boron nitride to capture the hydrogen ones, making a trap. The nitride agglutinates to the hydrogen and, thus, it is possible to transport it at room temperature”, says Orikassa.

The study that found this solution is from MFI (Deakin University Institute for Advanced Materials), Australia. According to Gerhard Ett, from the Hydrogen mentorship at SAE Brasil, there are other ways to store and transport gas in solid form, but boron nitride is a lighter material, which allows you to compress up to 1,100 m³ of gas in just one gram.

“Now the challenge is reversibility. That is, separating the hydrogen from the other substance after transport. This has to happen without contamination, otherwise it doesn’t work anymore. The hydrogen will fuel the car in a gaseous state, it will be solid only for logistics , and you have to find a practical way to store it in a cylinder, for example”, explains Ett.

Ett explains that we already know how to do this – heating – what is needed now is to find practical ways that fit into day-to-day logistics, as fuel is transported in different ways around the world.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.