Presidential candidates defend strengthening SUS, encouraging vaccination, return of Mais Médicos and Popular Pharmacy

In the midst of the election campaign, Jovem Pan portal publishes reports on the government plans of the four best-placed candidates in the polls

Young Pan Editing – ALLISON SALES/FOTORUA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO, Ton Molina/Fotoarena/Estadão Content, DARIO OLIVEIRA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO, Flickr / Simone Tebet

Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet are the four main candidates for the Presidency of the Republic



In the first national election after the pandemic in Covid-19which killed more than 650 thousand Brazilians, health appears as one of the main themes of the government plans presented to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) by candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. Among the priorities mentioned, the reduction of the waiting list for consultations, exams and surgeries in the public network – a situation aggravated by the health crisis – is, without a doubt, a point of agreement between the competitors, who point to the overload of the Health Unic System (SUS) as a “legacy of challenge” left by the pandemic. Other proposals from the candidates include encouraging mass vaccination campaigns, creating an electronic health record, expanding the use of telemedicine, rehabilitation for patients with Covid-19 sequelae, a program aimed at the mental health of Brazilians and proposals for the appreciation and recognition of the medical profession. More daring ideas also foresee the return of More Doctorsa program that involved the recruitment of Cuban doctors, and the Popular Pharmacy, which suffered a budget cut of 60% for the next year. In the fourth publication of the series of reports on the guidelines of the government plans of the candidates to the Palácio do Planalto, the portal of the Young pan brings the main ideas for the health area of ​​the four best-placed candidates in the voting intention polls released so far.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)

In the search for the return of command of the Palácio do Alvorada, the Workers’ Party — as well as its candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) — defend the banner of encouraging investments in the health area. With attacks on the current management of Jair BolsonaroPT argued that both the issue and social assistance to Brazilians were targets of “attacks and setbacks” in the last four years, in addition to the “negligence” with the right to life and to Health Unic System (SUS). “There is a lack of investments, preventive actions, health professionals, consultations, exams and medicines”, says an excerpt from the document. The former president’s government plan also emphasizes that it is necessary to provide the SUS with conditions for the program to resume meeting the demands that were dammed during the pandemic, as well as the treatment of the sequelae of Covid-19, and return with the incentive to immunize citizens through the national vaccination program. Established during PT administrations, the plan also provides for the return of Mais Médicos — a program that aimed to address the lack of health professionals in difficult-to-reach Brazilian regions and which counted on the recruitment of Cuban doctors — and of the Popular Pharmacy — a distribution initiative. of medicines for vulnerable people, which suffered a 60% cut in its budget for the next year — in addition to the promotion of the Economic and Industrial Health Complex.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL)

Like the other candidates, the president and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will give priority to SUS. In the government plan, the president says he will continue to focus on primary care. “As an example, it is important that nutritionists and nutritionists are heard in order to contribute to the food security of the population,

proposing adequate food that is compatible with the culture of each region, reducing the pressure on the Brazilian health system to the extent that good nutrition inhibits the emergence of diseases”, says the document. In addition, programs are mentioned, which according to the government have brought positive results and should continue, such as the Physical Activity Incentive, the Connect SUS, the Maternal and Child Care Network, the Doctors for Brazil Program, in addition to the Oral Health Program. The government plan adds that “in 2022 alone, 2.2 billion reais were invested to hire and pay community health workers, and there will be an increase of about 250% for the year 2023, totaling 7.6 billion reais”. of reais”. Bolsonaro also intends to strengthen health services to increase care for the elderly. He even wants to consolidate the National Health Card (CNS). Apart from these proposals, Bolsonaro highlights numerous achievements throughout his government. One of them, treated as the main one, was during the pandemic. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of about 17,900 lung respirators have been distributed to the states and DF. More than 19,500 ICU beds were made available for Covid-19 and 363.7 million pieces of personal protective equipment were distributed across the country. The states of the Federation received from the Ministry of Health around 15.7 billion reais in financial resources to manage in the face of Covid-19 and its consequences. 41.1 billion reais were also transferred to municipalities to apply”, he concluded.

Ciro Gomes (PDT)

The National Development Project Ciro Gomes (PDT), a candidate who appears in third place in presidential polls, talks about improving health services with the “rescue and reconstruction” of the Unified Health System. For this, he proposes partnerships with the private network to reduce, within a year, the waiting list for consultations, exams and surgeries in the public network. The former minister also talks about improving specialized and highly complex care, as well as modernizing primary care actions, with a focus on prevention and basic health care. Under Ciro Gomes’ government, polyclinics will be integrated with specialized referral centers through an electronic health record, and the production of medicines and pharmaceutical inputs – currently imported – will be stimulated. The program Popular Pharmacy, which was cut by 60% by the Bolsonaro government for the 2023 Budget, will also be strengthened, alongside a public policy “oriented to care for the elderly”, defends Gomes. To mitigate the consequences of the pandemic, the pedestrian candidate also promises to reinvigorate the National Immunization Program and develop a program of assistance, treatment and monitoring aimed at the mental health of Brazilians. Finally, the Ciro Gomes government also talks about valuing the medical profession, “which has saved many lives in the country”, proposing a structuring of a career in the SUS, with mechanisms for qualification, recognition and encouragement for good performance – yet not contemplating other health categories.

Simone Tebet (MDB)

The campaign of Simone Tebet (MDB) brings as one of its main defenses the need to heal the “legacy of challenges” that the pandemic of Covid-19 left on health, such as the long queue for consultations, exams and surgeries, for example. In general terms, the senator’s government program talks about recovering the credibility of the Ministry of Health, increasing the Union’s participation in the financing of SUS and regionalizing services so that they are provided “in a more equitable way” throughout the national territory. Among the effective actions, Tebet promises to reduce waiting lines aggravated by the pandemic and expand access to medicines, prostheses and auxiliary means of locomotion, promote the rehabilitation of patients with Covid-19 sequelae, with special attention to mental health, and expand telemedicine, with electronic medical records integrated between public and private networks. in the role of vaccination, the senator talks about resuming incentive campaigns, in addition to strengthening the national industrial and health production complex with research and development. The review of the SUS remuneration table for Santas Casas and philanthropic hospitals is also guided, as well as a focus on care for pregnant and postpartum women to “reduce infant mortality and guarantee women the right to family planning”. Lastly, the slate formed alongside Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB), candidate for vice-presidency, also proposes to integrate health policies for people with disabilities and rare diseases, in addition to valuing professionals who “do the day to day of the SUS”: nurses, community workers and doctors.