Primo Rico’s company has a new wave of mass layoffs

Thiago Nigro is one of the biggest influencers of Brazilian finance and lifestyle, but his advice doesn’t seem to be having that much effect for himself. For the second time in the year he had to order the mass dismissal of employees.

In June, Grupo Primo companies underwent a 20% reduction in the workforce, at the time, this resulted in the dismissal of around 55 people. Now, 40 employees are being fired, according to a report by Estadão this Thursday (08).

The first time, the wave of layoffs was called “restructuring” by Thiago Nigro, who stated that it was not a case of poor performance by the dismissed employees. Still, the cuts seem not to have been enough. The new wave of layoffs would have affected all areas of the company, from design, events and even areas that deal directly with finance, such as financial education company Top Invest and Spiti, a financial analysis company.

Even with the waves of layoffs pointing out that something may not be going very well in the cash of Thiago Nigro’s companies, in a note the Primo Group said that it has been experiencing growth for seven quarters, and that the next period should show a record profit.

For employees, however, there is only confusion about what is actually happening. One of the dismissed workers stated that he always heard rumors of layoffs occurring by the company, and that he was disappointed to be fired shortly after being hired.

“When they hired me they said one thing, that everything was on track. After two months everything changes and you have to let go? It makes no sense,” she stated.