Prince Harry will be forced to kneel or bow to Camilla, now Queen consort – Monet

Prince Harry and Duchess Camilla, wife of Prince Charles, at a British royal event in May 2008 (Photo: Getty Images)

Harry will be required to kneel or bow to Camilla Parker Bowles, his stepmother, who will now be Queen Consort, if, of course, he wants to attend Royal Family events from now on.

The two, according to long coverage by the British press, never had a good relationship, and this would have been one of the points of tension that made the prince leave the royal family together with his wife Meghan Markle in February 2021.

Prince Harry and Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles (Photo: Getty Images)

Last Thursday (8 September), Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. With that, his firstborn Charles – father of Harry and his older brother William – was proclaimed King Charles III. His wife Camilla – they’ve been married since 2005 – won the title of Queen Consort.

Camilla Parker-Bowles has been married to Prince Charles since 2005 (Photo: Getty Images)

Parker’s rise is already causing controversy and would have had a direct impact on Harry, who never “swallowed” the fact that she had been Charles’ lover for years, which ended up being one of the reasons for the end of the now King’s marriage to his wife. mother Diana in 1996 – Lady Di, Princess of Wales, died in a car accident in Paris the following year.

The prince would even have turned stepmother into the main target of an autobiography that has caused tension in the Royal Family.

Princess Diana (1961-1997) and Prince Harry at an event held in London in May 1999 (Photo: Getty Images)

Royal experts point out that the chance for a fair match between Harry and Camilla should come soon after Charles III’s coronation ceremony. “It would be protocol to bow to the new king and queen,” Joe Little – editor-in-chief of the British magazine specializing in the monarchy Majesty – told the newspaper Page Six.

“Whether that will happen under the circumstances is debatable, but whenever the Royal Family meets the new King and Queen, the right thing would be to bow or bow to them,” concluded Little.

Queen Elizabeth with Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Color at the Platinum Jubilee (Photo: PA Images via Getty Images)

It is worth remembering once again that the title of Camilla Parker Bowles fulfills a wish expressed by Elizabeth II. Once she married Charles, Parker informed her that—when he took the throne—she would take the title of Princess Consort, as Queen would always belong to Princess Diana.

But at the start of the Platinum Jubilee commemorating the 70th anniversary of her reign, the now-deceased monarch asked that Camilla receive the honor on the occasion of her death and her son’s accession to the throne. “It is my sincere wish that when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”