Prince William speaks for the first time about the death of the queen and gives support to his father, King Charles – News

Prince William, first in line to the British throne, spoke publicly for the first time on Saturday about the death of his grandmother, queen elizabeth 2nd. In a note, shared on his social networks, the heir to the royal family said that he will give his father all his support, Charles the 3rd, the new king.

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader whose commitment to country, Kingdoms and community was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the significance of her historic reign. I, however, lost a grandmother I regret your departure, but at the same time feel incredibly grateful. I had the benefit of witnessing the Queen’s wisdom in my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance, support, and support. My three children have spent three vacations with her. her and created memories that will last a lifetime,” he began.





“She was by my side in my happiest moments and the saddest days of my life,” he added.

William said he knew that day would come, but that reality is still very sad to assimilate. “I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for setting an example of service and dignity in public, a life that was from a different time but always relevant to us all. “

Finally, the prince who will help his father in everything possible. “All the sadness we will feel over the next few weeks will be a testament to the love we feel for our extraordinary queen. I will honor her memory by supporting my father the king in every way I can.”

See the publication (content in English):



