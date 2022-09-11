Professional regretted with exchange in the pandemic helps to take the search for executives in the country to a record

The market for recruiting top executives ended the first half of this year in turmoil and with consultancies specialized in mining these professionals breaking records in terms of volume of work. It’s just that the musical chairs in the higher strata of corporations has intensified in recent months with the cooling of the pandemic and the return of face-to-face activities.

Most of the increase in these movements from the high rank is due to changes in staff postponed by covid-19 and to new interrupted projects by the pandemic, which are now being resumed. But a portion of the increase in hiring is due to the end of the “honeymoon” between companies and top executives. Those who changed jobs at the height of the period of social isolation and, without meeting the teams in person, were unable to lead them remotely.

search of American consultancy Signiumwhich specializes in hiring and selecting high-level executives (the so-called C-Level, in market jargon), showed 62% growth in the number of admissions in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2021. The hirings were made by multinationals and large national companies.

Of the total admissions, 80% were motivated by substitutions and, of these, 32% concerning movements of professionals who had changed jobs in the pandemic and it didn’t work out. “That’s a considerable number,” he says. Eduardo Drummond, partner at Signium.

He points out that, for C-Level positions, the main technical competence is the ability to influence and manage people. And, if the executive cannot do this remotely, without knowing the team, it becomes very difficult to stay in the company.

“Some executives changed in the pandemic and realized that the new job was not what they expected. Now they are making a new move.” Tiago Salomão, senior partner at Korn Ferryanother important consultancy specializing in the recruitment of top executives.

Mergers and acquisitions also accelerate hiring

In addition to the resumption of interrupted projects – according to him the main factor -, the consultant says that the consolidations that took place between companies, due to Fusions and acquisitions, have led to changes in governance and the need to hire new professionals.

Salomão confirms the great musical chairs that has been taking place at the top of corporations. Between February and April, for example, the consultancy recorded a 22% growth in global dollar revenue from recruitment services. executives, presidents and board members of large organizations compared to the same months of 2021. “It was the best quarter in the company’s history globally, regionally and locally: for whichever region you look at, there was a lot of movement”, he says.

THE Page Executive is another high-level specialized consultancy that has recorded good results. In the first half of this year, the company’s revenue from recruitment in the country grew 135% compared to the same period in 2021. “It seems an absurd number, but it is historic, it is real”, he says. Paulo Dias, partner of the consultancy.

He says that demand was concentrated in positions such as chief financial officer (CFO), president (CEO), commercial director, business unit director, Director of Operations and even counselors.

This strong boost to hiring, in Dias’ opinion, reflects the resumption of investments, the replacement of positions of professionals who left companies at the height of the pandemic and the changes in company culture due to the Covid-19. “There was a company that changed the focus of the business, the culture and became the pandemic and, therefore, it is necessary to change who runs it, the CEO has to have a new profile.”

Most of the changes come from companies

According to the consultancy Signium, in general, most (60%) of the total of leadership changes – regardless of the reasons – occurred on the initiative of companies, which saw the results not being achieved.

On the part of the executives, Drummond points out as factors that led to exchanges, mainly the difficulty of cultural adaptation, which was enhanced by the fact that the teams were working remotely.

Another reason was the divergence in the work model desired by the executive (on-site or remote) and that offered by the company, in addition to the professional’s intention to seek companies that have, increasingly, values ​​aligned with their purposes, another trend that was accentuated by the pandemic.

These reasons became clear in a recent survey carried out by the consultancy with hired executives. The poll showed that 43% of the executives pointed to difficulty adapting to the culture of the company as the reason for the change, followed by the work model hybrid or home office (26%), scope of work (17%) and finally the remuneration (13%).

“People aren’t leaving one company to go to another because of salary,” says Drummond. The moment of forced stop caused by the pandemic made the leaders start to reflect on the cultural identity with the company in which they work and if the purposes are coincidentif they have the same “footprint”, says the consultant.

That was the case for Eduardo Roveri40 years old, graduated in business administration, with MBA in People Management from FGV and who for 20 years has been working in high positions in the area of ​​human resources in large companies.

After working for 15 years in the beverage industry, in 2019 he went to work at an American multinational forklift trucks. There he stayed until June of this year, when he returned to his origins. Roveri says he was happy at the previous company, but was drawn to the new company by purpose. “I connected with the company proposal.”

The European multinational in the beverage sector has been in Brazil for ten years and is now planning its own factory in the country. Roveri says it will be the first production facility outside Europe and that the company’s purpose is to be the most loved brand, not the most sold. “It caught my attention and made me want to be a part of this story.”

The executive says that he was approached by a head hunter and that he accepted to go through several selection stages even before receiving the salary proposal, which was a little higher than what he earned at the old company.

However, this information was only known to him at the final stage of the negotiations. “What weighed more was the purpose of building a brand that values ​​quality, with a factory that uses a lot of technology and is focused on sustainability.”

For two months, the executive has been at the forefront of this new challenge of building the multinational’s human resources area in Brazil from scratch. He is number one in the area in the country and reports to the company’s president in Brazil and Europe.

Roveri is an example of the changes in behavior of high-ranking professionals that have occurred in the pandemic. “The pandemic made us reflect more on ourselves and many of these reflections made people change their lives and work.”

In practice, the executive has observed this transformation in search of purpose not only in his case, but also in the people he is hiring to build the company he has now become a part of. “That’s the trend for high- and mid-level positions.”