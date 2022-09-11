‘Proud to be Djafan’; at Rock in Rio, Djavan becomes the most talked about topic on the web | Rock in Rio

On the World Stage Rock in Rio , djavan makes his solo debut at the festival, but he also makes the happiness of a nation that is vibrating with each poem, oops… with each song! 🥰🥰 Minutes after opening the show with “Sina”, the show became the most talked about subject on the web, in Brazil.

Also during the show, his performance reached the top 4 among the most talked about topics in the world, WOOOLLL! 🌍 It couldn’t be different, it’s a hit behind the other. Songs like “Oceano”, “Flor De Lis”, “Samurai” and “Eu te Devoro” are part of the setlist.

The fans of one of the established names of Brazilian music have given themselves a cute nickname, and we love: djafan!

In addition to Djavan, other big names will be on the Mundo Stage on Saturday 🌍! bastille, Camila Cabello and Coldplay will help make the day unforgettable in the memory of fans.

