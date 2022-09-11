Queen Elizabeth II builds a legacy of pioneering fashion and style

Save the Queen! Last Thursday (8/9), Elizabeth II died, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle, located in Scotland. Over the more than 70 years she has been on the throne of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary has established a legacy that has crossed borders. The longest-lived monarch in the English crown has experienced wars, social conquests, scientific and technological advances, as well as the rise and fall of countless fashion trends.

A pioneer and at the same time elegant, the queen was responsible for popularizing styles and pieces that spoke to each decade. Since New Look, championed by Christian Dior, until the bold prints of the 1970s, she ventured into iconic pieces. However, what stood out was the way in which Elizabeth II built her own unique visual identity, in which she became a reference.

Come celebrate the most striking looks of the trajectory of Queen Elizabeth II!

Since before taking the throne of the United Kingdom, on February 6, 1952, at the age of 25, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was recognized for her style. From princess days, with floral dresses, sophistication and dazzling pieces like a newly crowned queen, the monarch’s wardrobe was full of British talent.

Among the Queen’s favorites, Norman Hartnell is a standout. The designer was responsible for several iconic looks for Queen Elizabeth II, such as the wedding dresses in 1947 and the coronation dress in 1953. A true fan of maximalism and elegance, the designer lived with and dressed the monarch until her death in 1979. , but his trajectory with the royal family has continued to the present day.

Another important name when it comes to the queen’s fashion side is that of Angela Kelly. Alongside Elizabeth II, she was the confidant, assistant and personal curator — the stylist used to design the clothes for the monarch’s events.

When it came to favorite pieces, hats were a staple of the queen’s wardrobe. At most public events, she always had the item on her head, branded Rachel Trevor-Morgan.

In recent years, monochromatic combinations have also defined the queen’s style. The ensembles became something of an Elizabeth II signature, as did silk scarves, pearls, gloves, brooches and Launer London’s iconic square bags.

In her latest appearances, Queen Elizabeth II has stayed true to style with patterned ensembles and dresses among the options. The pieces became a trademark of the queen and reverberated in different corners of the globe.

In addition to being a historical female figure, the legacy left by Elizabeth II would forever perpetuate in fashion. Like Princess Diana, her contribution will be etched in the heads and hearts of lovers of the universe.

Collaborated Luiz Maza