Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Brazilian’ cars became a national treasure

In November 1968, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday (8), made her only visit to Brazil.

While in our country, the monarch visited six cities: Recife (PE), Salvador (BA), Brasília (DF), São Paulo (SP), Campinas (SP) and Rio de Janeiro (RJ). For its logistics and comfort, luxury cars were used that are still preserved as historical heritage to this day.

Elizabeth 2nd’s first stop was in Pernambuco. In Recife, he traveled around the city aboard a 1933 Lincoln Continental convertible: considered the oldest and most important car in the state.

In blue, it is a heritage of the government of Pernambuco, kept in the Casa Militar building, and only the engine is not original – it was changed in 1948. It is used in the changes of head of state and, in some years, in the 7 of September.

From there, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, her husband, boarded the Britannia, the royal yacht of the British Navy, and headed to Salvador. In the capital of Bahia, another Lincoln was responsible for the actual displacement. This time, a Model K, from 1935, belonging to the government of São Paulo. When sitting on the bench, a scare, as reported by Manchete Magazine at the time.

In Recife, the queen drove a 1933 Lincoln Continental (in the center of the photo) that to this day belongs to the state government Image: Getty Images

“The sovereign sat down in the car’s leather armchair, closed her mouth suddenly, opened her eyes in surprise and got to her feet a little faster than she should have, causing the procession to come to a halt. hours and hours, it was very hot,” the text read.

In Salvador, another Lincoln, belonging to the government of São Paulo, was used Image: Getty Images

Another historic vehicle that was part of Queen Elizabeth’s entourage on her visit to Brazil was a 1938 Packard. It was intended to transport Prince Phillip in São Paulo, and is now on display at the Automobile Museum in Caçapava (SP).

The vehicle belonged to collector Roberto Lee, passionate about vintage cars, who lent his Packard to the state governor. The condition imposed by Lee was that he be the driver and drive the car in this very special moment.

The 1938 Packard used in São Paulo was a loan from collector Roberto Lee, who also drove the vehicle. Image: Automobile Museum

The black Rolls-Royce convertible, Silver Wraith model, which to this day transports the Presidents of the Republic on special dates, also has an intimate history with Queen Elizabeth. It was manufactured in England, in 1952, and brought to Brazil the following year; for many years it was believed that it had been a gift from the monarch to the country.

The luxury vehicle, however, was ordered at the request of Getúlio Vargas. But, even with the fake news, the queen got to ride a Rolls-Royce during her visit to Brazil.

The queen waves to the crowd during her visit to Salvador (BA), aboard a Lincoln Image: BBC Brazil

