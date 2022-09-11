Queen had a predilection for Brazilian jewelry used when receiving Lula at the palace

Elizabeth II left around 300 items of jewelry. Historical pieces inherited from her ancestors, some acquisitions during her reign and others that she received as a gift.

In 1953, communication entrepreneur Assis Chateaubriand, founder of Brazil’s first TV station, Tupi, served as the country’s ambassador in London.

On behalf of President Getúlio Vargas, he gave the newly crowned queen a set of Brazilian aquamarine necklace and earrings.

The young monarch was delighted with the blue tone of the stones. She began to wear the jewelry frequently.

In November 1958, Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, traveled 11 days in Brazil.

At the meeting with President Juscelino Kubitschek, he received a brooch and a bracelet, also made of aquamarine.

Ten years later, a new gift from the Brazilian government to complete the set: a tiara made of the same stones. This last piece was remodeled at the request of the sovereign.

Elizabeth wore Brazilian jewelry several times, mainly at banquets for heads of state.

As a sign of her appreciation for Brazil, she appeared using aquamarines when welcoming then-President Lula and First Lady Marisa Letícia at Buckingham Palace in March 2006.

According to the British press, the Queen’s rich collection of jewels should be inherited by the new Princess of Wales, Kate, wife of Prince William, and their daughter, Charlotte, 3rd in line to the throne.

The current Queen Consort, Camilla, wife of King Charles III, will be able to wear some pieces on loan from the Crown on special occasions.







Elizabeth II and the set of Brazilian aquamarines: use over almost 70 years Photo: Blog TV Room