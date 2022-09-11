Raphael Veiga undergoes surgery on his right ankle and is not expected to return to Palmeiras

Craque do Palmeiras suffered a serious injury to his right ankle in the 1-0 defeat to Athletico-PR, in the first leg of the semifinal of Conmebol Libertadores.

O palm trees informed this Saturday (10) that the midfielder Raphael Veiga had to undergo arthroscopy on his right ankle due to the injury suffered in the first leg of the CONMEBOL Libertadoresagainst Atletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada. The São Paulo club did not inform a deadline for the athlete’s return to the pitch.

THE ESPN had anticipated last Wednesday (7) that the midfielder could have a more serious injury than expected and that further tests were expected to find out what the real problem was suffered by Veiga.

The athlete was also completely ruled out for this Saturday’s match, against Youthat 9 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Championship.

Earlier this week, Veiga even appeared on the field during activity and was speculated as a possible reinforcement for Palmeiras for the decision against Athletico-PR, at Allianz Parque.

The image, however, seemed to be another ‘bluff’ by Abel Ferreira, who launched Tabata in the midfielder’s spot. The reinforcement coming from Sporting, from Portugal, should continue as an option in the starting lineup of Palmeiras for the next rounds of the Brasileirão.