Rare BRL 0.50 and BRL 1 coins can be exchanged for up to BRL 10,000

Rare banknotes and coins have become increasingly prominent. Recently, numismatists, collectors of banknotes and rare coins, have offered high values ​​to acquire the valuable goods.

A great value may have in your hands and you still don’t know it. There are several notes and coins sought after by collectors at the moment, highlighting the R$1 model and another R$0.50 model.

R$1 coin can be worth up to R$10,000

Collectors are eyeing the R$1 coins created by Central Bank (BC) for the Rio Olympics. However, the rarest is the one that represents the handing over of the flag, made to honor the passage of the London Olympics in 2012.

In short, the rule is: the older the coin, the more expensive and rare it is. According to digital media, such as the website and blogs of these collectors, the models made for the Rio 2016 Olympics can cost up to R$7,000.

However, some numismatics are selling the models for lower prices. That’s because, the currency of the delivery of the flag has 2 million copies, the others, 20 million.

In addition, you can find these coins on the internet with values ​​ranging from R$175 to R$300. Coins for athletics, Tom and Vinícius mascots, swimming and paratriathlon have values ​​from R$8.

However, it is important to inform you that when the coins were released they were very easy to find, however, over the years and use they became increasingly rare.

About the BRL 0.50 cents model

O central bank produced 40,000 units of R$0.50 coins with a very serious error, without the number 0. The model circulated in the country until 2012, when the BC began to withdraw it from circulation. However, the bank could not find all the models.

As the BC still hasn’t managed to collect all the units, there are still some of these items in someone’s pocket or wallet, or even circulating around the country without anyone noticing the mistake. However, if you have the coin, there are collectors who can pay up to R$700 to have it in their collections.