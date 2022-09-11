Reaction to vandalism against statues of writers in BH – Gerais

Statue of Henriqueta Lisboa, on Rua Pernambuco, was spray-painted and the arms holding a book were ripped off: today, to be washed and receive flowers (photo: Photos: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press ) Maria Lucilene calls for “love for heritage”, next to the sculpture by Carlos Drummond de Andrade without her right hand and with broken glasses In front of the Public Library, only the plaque of the monument to Murilo Rubio remained, owned by the writer’s family and kept after being ripped off.

The city is an open book, with various timelines on the streets, news at every corner, a space for coexistence in the squares. Too bad that, many times, someone rips, rips or scratches a “page” of this work, leaving the poorer urban landscape a shadow of neglect. Want examples? The statues of writers from Minas Gerais, installed in public places in Belo Horizonte, suffer from the heavy hand of vandalism, in total disregard for culture. They did not escape the aggression Henriqueta Lisboa (1901-1985), Carlos Drummond de Andrade (1902-1987) and Murilo Rubio (1916-1991).

Outraged by the situation of the statue of the poet, translator and essayist Henriqueta Lisboa, members of the Academia Mineira de Letras (AML) and Rua da Literatura (bookstores on Rua Fernandes Tourinho) are doing an act today (10/9) to wash, perfume and place flowers at the monument, located in front of the building where she lived until her death, at Rua Pernambuco, at Savassi, in the Center-South region of BH. Poetry by the first woman to occupy a chair in the AML will be read.

Anyone who passes by the place cannot fail to be impressed by the marks of the attack. In June, the piece created by the sculptor Leo Santana was spray-painted and the arms holding a book were ripped off. As if the cultural amputation was not enough, the eyes were painted red, a mustache scrawled and a male sex organ drawn on the chin. “We must preserve, never destroy, the public heritage. Culture shows the evolution of a people, so I consider that disrespectful”, said retired administrator Carlos Alberto Costa Fonseca, who, when passing along the street, is always indignant.

Today’s demonstration will feature the presence of Henriqueta Lisboa’s family members, as well as admirers, who will draw attention to the writer’s importance and the need, on the part of the Belo Horizonte City Hall (PBH), to restore the statue and reinforce the on-site security.

Acts of vandalism are absurd, says the president of the AML, Rogrio Tavares, who will be there. “Cities are a set of memories and affection. We need to worship this culture and, in a special way, the people who made the city so good. Henriqueta Lisboa sang BH in prose and verse. Its priceless legacy deserves all the appreciation and esteem”, said Tavares, who asks for restoration of the piece and reinforcement of security to protect it.

EXPOSED FRACTURES



On Thursday morning, the team from the State of Minas visited several points in BH, where there are statues of nationally renowned miners. Another regrettable example, in addition to Henriqueta Lisboa, is at Praça do Encontro, on the corner of Rua Gois and Rua, in the Center. A few meters from PBH’s headquarters, the life-size statue of Carlos Drummond de Andrade is missing his right hand and with part of his glasses broken. Next to it is the doctor and writer Pedro Nava, also in life size, fortunately without exposed fractures.

A resident of Sabar, in the Metropolitan Region of BH, teacher Maria Lucilene Aguilar was surprised and said that only with education will it be possible to change the situation. “Children and young people need to spend less time on their cell phones and more busy with culture. More with an eye on the books, than on the screen (of the smartphone). The path to preservation is through love for the heritage,” she said. Recalling that destroying a public good is like “pulling out a page of a book”, Bianca Alves dos Santos, 22, added that the residents and the city’s history lose out with the destruction.

CAD RUBIO?

Right in front of the Minas Gerais State Public Library, in Praça da Liberdade, in the Centro-Sul region, residents and visitors can see the meeting of a very special group of writers. They are Fernando Sabino (1923-2004), Hlio Pelegrino (1924-1988), Paulo Mendes Campos (1922-1991) and Otto Lara Resende (1922-1992).

But curiosity is watered when you see, close by, only the plaque with the name of Murilo Rubio, author of works such as “O pirotcnico Zacarias”. And the question comes: “Where is he?”.

The answer comes from the Secretary of State for Culture and Tourism (Secult): “The statue of the writer Murilo Rubio suffered an act of vandalism, was collected and is currently kept in the State Public Library of Minas Gerais. The creation of the work of art was made possible by the Federal Law of Cultural Incentive, and the installation on the library lawn was authorized by the government of Minas, through the State Institute of Historical and Artistic Heritage of Minas Gerais (Iepha).

And more: “The statue follows the donation process from Murilo Rubio’s family to the State Department of Culture and Tourism. At the moment, the patrimonial rights of the work are with Andr Rubio, proponent of the bill that made the installation possible in 2017”.

In the rush to work, the EM heard the opinion of some people passing by. “a real absurdity”, said a young man from Caratinga, while a woman pointed out that it is about “contempt for the capital”. A man in a suit summed it up: “Lack of education… that which comes from the cradle, and from what is learned in school”.

RESTORATION



Yesterday afternoon, PBH released a note informing about the restoration of sculptures by writers from Minas Gerais. “With an estimated period of 120 days, the Municipality of Belo Horizonte, through the Municipal Department of Culture and the Municipal Culture Foundation, announces the restoration of public statues that honor the great representatives of Minas Gerais literature Carlos Drummond de Andrade and Pedro Nava, Henriqueta Lisboa and Roberto Drummond. The sculptures were made in bronze and in life size by the artist Leo Santana, who will accompany the entire restoration process.”

According to the municipal secretary of Culture, Eliane Parreiras, the internal procedures for the restoration of the sculptures are already underway. “We made a great effort so that we could define a deadline and the total recovery of the sculptures. We made internal progress in bureaucratic procedures and defined that all expenses will be paid through a compensatory measure by the Deliberative Council for the Cultural Heritage of Belo Horizonte. This decision will guarantee the complete and deserved restoration of the works, which bring together part of the memory of our literary culture.”

The official note also includes a statement by the president of the Municipal Culture Foundation, Luciana Fres: “The depredation of the works caused us great sadness, but now we are optimistic about the proposal for the complete recovery of this very important collection. Sculptures are works of art that are exposed in public space, which is collective, and this cultural heritage must be taken care of by everyone. These elements constitute our memory and identity, our cultural heritage that was in deterioration and, now, we will return to society this fair tribute to the writers who marked the history of our city”.

After the restoration works, Luciana Fres said, there will be an educational campaign on the importance of monuments and the responsibility of each citizen for cultural goods.

BH characters

Discover the statues of writers in the streets and squares of BH, made by the sculptor Leo Santana

» Carlos Drummond de Andrade and Pedro Nava – Located at Praa do Encontro, at Rua Gois and Rua da Bahia, in the centre. Bronze sculptures, 2003, life size. Service: right hand soldering and casting and soldering of Carlos Drummond de Andrade’s spectacles; removal of worn oxidation and new patina on both sculptures.

» Henriqueta Lisboa – At Rua Pernambuco, Regio da Savassi. Homage to poet, translator and essayist from Lambari, in the south of Minas. Bronze sculpture, natural size, 2006. Service: restoration of the sculpture with modeling of the two hands and the book, casting, welding, revitalization, removal of worn oxidation and new patina.

» Roberto Drummond – In Praa da Savassi, there is a tribute to the writer and journalist. Bronze sculpture, life size, 2003. Service: restoration of the sculpture, including revitalization, removal of worn-out oxidation and new patina.

» Encontro Marcado – At Praça da Liberdade, there is a tribute to the Minas Gerais people Fernando Sabino, Otto Lara Rezende, Paulo Mendes Campos and Hlio Pelegrino. Bronze sculptures, life size, 2005.

(photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 6/10/17)

» Murilo Rubio – The piece was traditionally located in Praça da Liberdade, but there is only one sign on the site. Bronze sculpture, life size, 2010. The statue, kept in the State Public Library, belongs to the writer’s family and is currently in the process of being donated to the State Department of Culture and Tourism (Secult).