Readjustment of the SUS table can guarantee resources for the nursing floor

The week begins with the expectation that the suspension of the law that created the minimum wage for nursing professionals will be maintained. The ministers demanded the indication of a source of funds to cover the expenses with the new salaries, which mobilized authorities over the last week, when it was also identified, in an almost consensual way, that such resources should come from the Unified Health System ( SUS).

The national nursing floor was sanctioned in early August by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and suspended, on the 4th, by a precautionary decision of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso. The magistrate is the rapporteur of the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) 7,222 filed by the National Health Confederation (CNSaúde) to question the sanctioned law. Barroso voted to maintain the suspension. The other 10 ministers of the Supreme will vote on the matter in a virtual plenary, with a deadline scheduled for next Friday.

The decision of Minister Barroso determined that, within 60 days of suspension of the law, private and public entities interested in the matter provide clarification on the budgetary impacts of the floor, as well as the need to adopt measures that solve the problem, once that entities in the health sector claim that the increase in expenses can lead to a reduction in staff and the elimination of hospital beds.





Financing

While the trial continues in the Supreme Court, authorities are debating viable solutions to finance the minimum wage. The solution based on the readjustment of values ​​in the table of SUS procedures for this purpose gained strength after the meeting between the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and Minister Barroso.

“I think it is the most viable way, and I really hope the collaboration of the Executive Power, the understanding of the dilemma we are facing. Senate. “The dilemma is how to reconcile the law with the fiscal issue of the municipalities. Private hospitals can do this more quickly with the exemption of the payroll”, he pointed out.

After the meeting, Pacheco claimed to have meetings with members of the government to discuss the matter, such as the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. The issue worried members of the economic team since the proposal was being processed, as they believed that the readjustment would fall to the SUS account.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, pointed out to Barroso three possibilities: the correction of the SUS table; the exemption of the payroll of health establishments; and the offsetting of the states’ debt with the Union. However, Pacheco sees greater viability in guaranteeing the resource via SUS.

Barroso defends the analysis of the theme, but points out difficulties. “The constitutional issues raised in this action are sensitive. On the one hand, there is the legitimate objective of the legislator to value health professionals, who, during a long period of pandemic, were demanded to the limit of their strength. , are the risks to the autonomy and financial health of federative entities, the impacts on employability in the sector and, therefore, on the very provision of health services”, says Barroso.

“The agreement of an understanding to make possible the payment of the national nursing floor becomes increasingly concrete. The path will be the exemption of the sector’s payroll, the correction of the SUS procedure table, the allocation of oil royalties and debt compensation between the states and the Union. Thus, economic viability already exists”, stated the president of the Regional Nursing Council of the Federal District, Elissandro Noronha.

According to the national law approved by the Legislature and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, nurses would have a salary base of R$ 4,750. As a reference for nursing technicians, 70% of this value would be, and 50% for nursing assistants and midwives.