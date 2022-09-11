Rival gives the green light to talk to Vasco about Maracanã and other topics

Vasco’s peaceful position in the pursuit of his interests in relation to Maracanã makes the board and members of 777 Partners insist on trying to dialogue with Flamengo, and the effort seems to have paid off. President Rodolfo Landim gave the green light for a meeting with executives on his next visit to Rio. There was an attempt last week, hampered by the Libertadores game, and a previous one, which did not occur because the granddaughter of the red-black representative was born.

Landim opened the possibility of a meeting and Vasco wants to deal not only with the stadium, but also with Liga and Campeonato Carioca. Regarding Maracanã, the dialogue has not evolved since Vasco made itself available to Flamengo as a possible partner alongside Fluminense. The duo that is already a permit holder closed down and decided to compete alone in a new public notice. In this context, Vasco seeks from 777 partners to launch the concession. Botafogo is one of them.

Until then, Vasco’s proposal remains on the table: to play 12 to 15 games a year at Maracanã. The club claims that it doesn’t have to be a weekend, as Flamengo pointed out to be one of the demands. In the last discussions, Vasco requested Sunday and the current consortium suggested the middle of the week for the match against Guarani, but this would not have appeal. The club understands that there can be a game for Maracanã in the middle of the week from 2023, in Serie A or in the Copa do Brasil.