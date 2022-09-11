Rock in Rio 2022: How and where to watch Coldplay, Camila Cabello, Djavan and Bastille concerts | Rock in Rio 2022

The g1 will broadcast live the shows on the Palco Mundo and the Sunset Stage of Rock in Rio. G1’s special coverage also features interviews, photos, videos, podcasts and concert reviews.
- Live broadcast of Rock in Rio 2022 shows
- Multishow broadcast for logged in non-subscribers
- Broadcast of Canal Bis for subscribers of the “+Channels Live” package
- Live Streaming Stage Mundo and Sunset
- Sunset Stage shows start at 2:55 pm
- World Stage shows start at 17:25
- See the full schedule below
- Live Streaming Stage Mundo and Sunset
- Friday, the 2nd, from 2:30 pm
- Every other day from 3pm
- Live broadcast Favela and New Dance Order stages
- Every day from 5:30 pm
- Compiled with the best moments of the day
- Thursdays and Fridays, after “Conversation with Bial”
- Saturday after “Late Hours”
- Sunday, after “Vai que Cola”
The gshow will also provide full coverage of the festival, with photos, videos and a presence at Globo’s three-story stand that was set up in the middle of the City of Rock.
Which Rock in Rio line-up?
Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Guns N ‘Roses, Coldplay and Green Day are the headliners of Rock in Rio 2022.
O g1 list below all the artists by stage of the event that takes place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022, at Parque Olímpico, in the West Zone of Rio.
All tickets for the ninth edition of the festival are sold out.
- ‘STRETCH’: See who takes advantage of coming to Brazil to play in other cities
The Mundo Stage had a full schedule, but with Megadeth’s withdrawal, the organization announced Gorija as a replacement on June 2nd.
See the attractions of Rock in Rio 2022
- 9:15 pm – CeeLo Green
- 19:05 – Maria Rita + guest
- 16:55 – Gilsons + Jorge Aragão
- 15:30 – Bullet Desire + guest
- 2:30 am – Kaskade
- 01h – Jetlag
- 11:45 pm – Curol
- 22:30 – Gabriel Boni
- 21:30 – Makj
- 8pm – The Fish House
- 18:30 – Chemical Surf
- 5pm – Bruno Be vs Fancy Inc
- 4pm – Alexiz Bcx
- 20:05 – Ferrugem and Thiaguinho
- 17:55 – Orochi
- 16:30 – El Pavuna
- 19:30 – Young Dionysus
- 18:30 – Departe
- 17:30 – João Napoli invites Ananda
- 16:30 – Macaco
- 8.30pm – Rock Street Band
- All Stars Rock Band with Dinho Ouro Preto, Andreas Kisser, João Barone, PJ and Liminha
- 5pm – Thiago Fragoso
Rock Street Mediterranean
- 17:10 – Mariel & Crème de la Crème
- 16:30 – Wallace Oliveira
- 15:15 – Celtic Land
- 4pm – Pedro Mahal + Blues Hole
- 15:30 – JP Bonfa
- 15h – Betta