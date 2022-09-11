Rock in Rio 2022: How and where to watch Coldplay, Camila Cabello, Djavan and Bastille concerts | Rock in Rio 2022

The g1 will broadcast live the shows on the Palco Mundo and the Sunset Stage of Rock in Rio. G1’s special coverage also features interviews, photos, videos, podcasts and concert reviews.

Live broadcast of Rock in Rio 2022 shows

Multishow broadcast for logged in non-subscribers

Broadcast of Canal Bis for subscribers of the “+Channels Live” package

Live Streaming Stage Mundo and Sunset

Sunset Stage shows start at 2:55 pm

World Stage shows start at 17:25

See the full schedule below

Friday, the 2nd, from 2:30 pm

Every other day from 3pm

Live broadcast Favela and New Dance Order stages

Every day from 5:30 pm

Compiled with the best moments of the day

Thursdays and Fridays, after “Conversation with Bial”

Saturday after “Late Hours”

Sunday, after “Vai que Cola”

The gshow will also provide full coverage of the festival, with photos, videos and a presence at Globo’s three-story stand that was set up in the middle of the City of Rock.

Which Rock in Rio line-up?

Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Guns N ‘Roses, Coldplay and Green Day are the headliners of Rock in Rio 2022.

O g1 list below all the artists by stage of the event that takes place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022, at Parque Olímpico, in the West Zone of Rio.

All tickets for the ninth edition of the festival are sold out.

‘STRETCH’: See who takes advantage of coming to Brazil to play in other cities

The Mundo Stage had a full schedule, but with Megadeth’s withdrawal, the organization announced Gorija as a replacement on June 2nd.

See the attractions of Rock in Rio 2022

9:15 pm – CeeLo Green

19:05 – Maria Rita + guest

16:55 – Gilsons + Jorge Aragão

15:30 – Bullet Desire + guest

2:30 am – Kaskade

01h – Jetlag

11:45 pm – Curol

22:30 – Gabriel Boni

21:30 – Makj

8pm – The Fish House

18:30 – Chemical Surf

5pm – Bruno Be vs Fancy Inc

4pm – Alexiz Bcx

20:05 – Ferrugem and Thiaguinho

17:55 – Orochi

16:30 – El Pavuna

19:30 – Young Dionysus

18:30 – Departe

17:30 – João Napoli invites Ananda

16:30 – Macaco

8.30pm – Rock Street Band

All Stars Rock Band with Dinho Ouro Preto, Andreas Kisser, João Barone, PJ and Liminha

5pm – Thiago Fragoso

Rock Street Mediterranean

17:10 – Mariel & Crème de la Crème

16:30 – Wallace Oliveira

15:15 – Celtic Land